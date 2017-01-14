News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) Introduces Form-A-Shield™
Molds easily to exhaust manifolds, pipes and mufflers to block heat
Form-A-Shield offers outstanding thermal protection against direct and radiant heat for electrical components, wire, hose or plastic parts, positioned in close proximity to headers, manifolds, mufflers or transmissions. It can be applied either mechanically, or with DEI's Hi-Temp Spray Adhesive. The product is extremely pliable, easy to trim and conforms to almost any shape. Sizes are available in either 42" x 48" (Part # 050516) or 21" x 48" (Part # 050517) and are ready for immediate shipment.
For more information about DEI's Made in the USA Form-A-Shield, call 800-264-9472, email Sales@DesignEngineering.com, or visit www.DesignEngineering.com. For more information about many of the new innovative products introduced by DEI at the 2016 SEMA Show, view this video (https://www.youtube.com/
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
6154297965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse