 
News By Tag
* Manifolds
* Thermal
* Heat Protection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Avon Lake
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) Introduces Form-A-Shield™

Molds easily to exhaust manifolds, pipes and mufflers to block heat
 
 
DEI Form-A-Shield molds easily to exhaust manifolds, pipes and mufflers
DEI Form-A-Shield molds easily to exhaust manifolds, pipes and mufflers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Manifolds
Thermal
Heat Protection

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Avon Lake - Ohio - US

Subject:
Products

AVON LAKE, Ohio - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Design Engineering, leading innovator of heat and sound solutions for the aftermarket, introduces Form-A-Shield™ (https://www.designengineering.com/category/catalog/design-engineering-inc/heat-sound-barrier/form-a-shield), a new thermal product that can be applied direct to hot surfaces to provide outstanding heat protection. Made of flexible 10 mil dimpled aluminum with 1/4" high temperature basalt insulation, DEI's Form-A-Shield withstands direct temps to +1400°F.

Form-A-Shield offers outstanding thermal protection against direct and radiant heat for electrical components, wire, hose or plastic parts, positioned in close proximity to headers, manifolds, mufflers or transmissions. It can be applied either mechanically, or with DEI's Hi-Temp Spray Adhesive. The product is extremely pliable, easy to trim and conforms to almost any shape. Sizes are available in either 42" x 48" (Part # 050516) or 21" x 48" (Part # 050517) and are ready for immediate shipment.

For more information about DEI's Made in the USA Form-A-Shield, call 800-264-9472, email Sales@DesignEngineering.com, or visit www.DesignEngineering.com. For more information about many of the new innovative products introduced by DEI at the 2016 SEMA Show, view this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoZTcKwdAbs).



About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)

Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
6154297965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:Design Engineering Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Manifolds, Thermal, Heat Protection
Industry:Automotive
Location:Avon Lake - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share