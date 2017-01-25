 
DEI Introduces Reflective Fuel Can Cover for the All Star 11 Gallon Dump Can

 
 
AVON LAKE, Ohio - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- DEI now offers a protective heat reflecting Fuel Can Cover in a new 11 gallon dump can size. Race fuel manufacturers and suppliers typically recommend fuel to be covered or kept in the shade at the pit or paddock as heat exposure effects the performance and shelf life of race fuels, especially expensive oxygenated fuels. DEI's new Reflective Dump Can Cover prevents the need to constantly move fuel into the shade to stay cool or covering it with a blanket. Lightweight and durable with a custom fit for an 11 gallon dump can, it slips on and off in seconds allowing the can to be placed where it is most needed; even if in direct sunlight.

This new convenient size may fit other brands of 11 gallon dump cans and joins DEI's previously introduced 5 gallon race metal can cover, #010467.

For more information about DEI's Made in the USA 11 Gallon Dump Can Reflective Fuel Cover, part #010498, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/DesignEngineering).

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:Design Engineering Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Racing, Fuel, Thermal Protection
Industry:Automotive
Location:Avon Lake - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
