DEI Introduces Reflective Fuel Can Cover for the All Star 11 Gallon Dump Can
This new convenient size may fit other brands of 11 gallon dump cans and joins DEI's previously introduced 5 gallon race metal can cover, #010467.
For more information about DEI's Made in the USA 11 Gallon Dump Can Reflective Fuel Cover, part #010498, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel (https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
