Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) Introduces 2017 Innovative New Products Brochure
A few of the exciting products featured in this brochure include: DEI's protective Easy Loom™ Split Sleeves for protection of wire, hoses and cables, Boom Mat pre-cut Interior Heat and Sound Control Kits, and the DEI Form-A-Shield™
DEI is committed to new product development that pushes the boundaries for heat and sound control. This year, DEI introduced EXO Series™ Sleeving designed to protect wires, hoses, and cables positioned near heat sources such as exhaust systems and headers. Made of 304 stainless steel mesh, the encapsulating DEI Fire Sleeve™ creates an air gap to provide exceptional abrasion resistance.
Also new is DEI's Heat Reflective Arm Band to be worn over the shoulder of a Go-Kart driving suit for protection against heat from hot exhaust pipes. All products featured in the new product brochure are Made in the USA and developed at the company's headquarters in Avon Lake, OH.
To receive the 2017 DEI New Products Brochure, call 800-264-9472, or send an email requesting the brochure at Sales@DesignEngineering.com. For more information about Design Engineering and their full line of heat and sound control products visit www.DesignEngineering.com, or view this video (https://www.youtube.com/
