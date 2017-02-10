Explosion Proof LED Lighting Fixtures Prevent Disaster

Class I Division I and Class II Division II Marine Grade LED Lights

-- We are pleased to announce the addition of Explosion Proof LED Lighting to our offering! Over the past year we've had increasing demand from our ever growing customer base for a product offering that meets explosion proof requirements and at long last we are able to deliver.Explosion proof lighting is used primarily in hazerdous environments such as chemical manufacturing where flammable airborn solid particals and vapor can be potential sources of ignition leading to explosions. Explosion proof lighting is key to safety in these environments as conventional luminaires offer ample sources of ignition both from heat sources and electrical arcing. These luminaires prevent the ingress of hazerdous particals according the the requirements of their associated certifications.Our initial offering will feature two selections for use where C1D1 and C1D2 lighting is required. This rugged series comes with a copper free aluminum housing and accomodates ceiling, wall, or floor mounting. The entire series is DLC Premium certified as well as UL844 and UL1598A Marine. Input voltage choices will cover 120-277V and 347-480V applications.Through our manufacturer direct connection we will be able to satisfy the requirements of larger state and federal government lighting bids as well as smaller private business projects.To view our entire offering of Explosion Proof LED Lighting please visit:For more information see the contact information on this article or visit:As a leader in green lighting products and energy saving solutions, our mission at Green LED Zone is to be a provider of top quality products at competitive prices and to offer the highest level of service and expertise to our customers.We believe that by helping to change lighting we can make a meaningful contribution towards the common goal of a more sustainable future for our planet which will in turn preserve the resources necessary for the success of future generations.As we strive to be leaders in our industry our depth of expertise in LED products and energy saving solutions will ensure that the needs of our customers are met fully from hands on design and support to delivering superior customer service on every project.