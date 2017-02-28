Now Available! LED Lighting Controls!

0-10V dimming, wireless LED dimmers, motion, occupancy, and daylight sensors.

Contact

Customer service:

1-800-435-5971

***@greenledzone.com Customer service:1-800-435-5971

End

-- We are pleased to announce the addition of LED compatible lighting controls to our offering! Starting in March of 2017 we now stock dimming products for LED lighting.Since launching our website in 2015 we have had to send customers elsewhere to purchase controls for their lighting. Over time we've been able to get a pulse on what our customers are using our products with and we've found an excellent starting point for 0-10V dimmers.The first product to hit our lineup is the Lutron Diva DVSTV-WH LED dimmer. We previously featured this product in a YouTube product demonstration of our LED panel light dimming capability. Due to the amount of positive feedback we received from customers who have used this product we decided it would be an excellent first addition.The DVSTV dimmer can be used in both single pole or 3way installations and will accept 120-277V input. The decora style has a classic appeal that will work well in settings from light commercial to residential lighting applications. To compliment this product we're also offering the Claro single gang wallplate. This wallplate conceals all mounting screws and ensures a clean and stylish appearance.Our full selection of LED Lighting Controls is located on our website at:The DVSTV-WH dimmer can be found at:As a leader in green lighting products and energy saving solutions, our mission at Green LED Zone is to be a provider of top quality products at competitive prices and to offer the highest level of service and expertise to our customers.We believe that by helping to change lighting we can make a meaningful contribution towards the common goal of a more sustainable future for our planet which will in turn preserve the resources necessary for the success of future generations.As we strive to be leaders in our industry our depth of expertise in LED products and energy saving solutions will ensure that the needs of our customers are met fully from hands on design and support to delivering superior customer service on every project.