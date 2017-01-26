 
Eurotech Joins IoT Evolution Expo as Platinum Sponsor

Eurotech to present strategies for Internet of Things growth
 
 
COLUMBIA, Md. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of embedded systems, M2M end-to-end solutions and one of the few global leaders in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announces it is a Platinum sponsor of the IoT Evolution Expo, to be held February 7-10, 2017, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.  IoT Evolution is the leading educational and networking forum for the IoT ecosystem and for any company looking to understand how to develop and implement IoT solutions that drive measurable results and business transformation.

"Our participation in IoT Evolution is key to our position as a leading provider of IoT solutions ranging from smart edge devices to IoT gateways to our Everyware Cloud infrastructure," said Larry Wall, CEO of Eurotech, Inc., Eurotech's North American subsidiary.  "Our goal is to enable companies to deploy IoT solutions that gather and act on valuable data to make key business decisions and increase their competitive advantage."

Eurotech will demonstrate its IoT capabilities at Booth #3000 including the following:

·       ReliaGATE family of industrial IoT gateways, including the new BoltGATE 20-25, a ruggedized platform ideal for transit, rolling stock and fleet management applications

·       Everyware™ Software Framework demonstration using a field-to-cloud application featuring the EDCK 4001 Development Kit

·       PCN-1001 Passenger Counting solution for transit and building management applications leveraging Everyware Cloud

·       Real-time sensor demonstration utilizing the Everyware Cloud IoT Integration Platform

Additionally, consultants from Eurotech's IoT Professional Services team will be on-hand to discuss platform architectures, application development and optimization, and program management capabilities.

Eurotech will have four speakers at IoT Evolution Expo.  On Thursday, February 9, Neal Calanni, Vice President of Marketing, will participate in a panel titled, "Real Solutions for IoT and Smart Cities" and Jason Walton, Director of IoT Solutions and Services, will participate in a panel titled, "IoT and the Smart Building – Energy Management." On Friday, February 10, David Woodward, Senior Software Engineer, will give a presentation titled, "Developing an Edge System with Advanced Device Management Capabilities" and Franco Potepan, Director of Product Management, will participate in a panel titled, "State of the Disunion" as part of the IoT Security Summit.  Updated agenda information can be found at http://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/east/agenda.aspx.

Registration (http://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/east/registration-prices....) for IoT Evolution is now open. For the latest IoT Evolution news, updates and information follow the event on Twitterat @IoTEvolution (https://twitter.com/IoTEvolution).

About Eurotech

Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that creates hardware and software and combines them with its professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on us to simplify their access to state-of-the-art embedded technologies so they can focus on their core competencies. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
