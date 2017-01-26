News By Tag
* Iot
* Embedded
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Eurotech Joins IoT Evolution Expo as Platinum Sponsor
Eurotech to present strategies for Internet of Things growth
"Our participation in IoT Evolution is key to our position as a leading provider of IoT solutions ranging from smart edge devices to IoT gateways to our Everyware Cloud infrastructure,"
Eurotech will demonstrate its IoT capabilities at Booth #3000 including the following:
· ReliaGATE family of industrial IoT gateways, including the new BoltGATE 20-25, a ruggedized platform ideal for transit, rolling stock and fleet management applications
· Everyware™ Software Framework demonstration using a field-to-cloud application featuring the EDCK 4001 Development Kit
· PCN-1001 Passenger Counting solution for transit and building management applications leveraging Everyware Cloud
· Real-time sensor demonstration utilizing the Everyware Cloud IoT Integration Platform
Additionally, consultants from Eurotech's IoT Professional Services team will be on-hand to discuss platform architectures, application development and optimization, and program management capabilities.
Eurotech will have four speakers at IoT Evolution Expo. On Thursday, February 9, Neal Calanni, Vice President of Marketing, will participate in a panel titled, "Real Solutions for IoT and Smart Cities" and Jason Walton, Director of IoT Solutions and Services, will participate in a panel titled, "IoT and the Smart Building – Energy Management."
Registration (http://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/
About Eurotech
Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that creates hardware and software and combines them with its professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on us to simplify their access to state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse