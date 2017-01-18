 
Level 10 Construction To Build Central Utilities Plant At Rancho Vista Corporate Center

Level 10 Construction's San Diego office has been selected by Swift Real Estate Partners as the general contractor to build out the central utilities plant at the Rancho Vista corporate center.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations for Level 10 Construction's San Diego office, announced today that the firm has been named general contractor to build out a central utilities plant for a 150,000-sq.-ft. Class A office building at Rancho Vista Corporate Center, located at 16409 West Bernardo Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2017 and to be complete in June 2017. Rancho Vista Corporate Center comprises eight buildings totaling 782,211 sq. ft. on 67.5 acres, was recently purchased by Swift Real Estate Partners in November 2016.

The utility plant is one of three central utility plants to be built by Level 10 Construction on the site. Level 10 Construction will also upgrade the site's amenities, landscaping, and parking as the property is repositioned by Swift Real Estate Partners.

"Level 10 is excited to be a part of this project and to have the opportunity to be an extension of the Swift Real Estate team," said Conroy. "We look forward to developing a successful relationship with Swift."

The project requires that all existing utilities feeding the office building from the existing campus-wide central plant be severed and capped, and that all new services be brought directly to the building. The existing electrical services will be rerouted to the new electrical substation and re-fed into the office building.

The new plant will provide 500 tons of cooling capacity through a water-cooled chiller plant, and provide four million BTU's of heating through the use of a high-efficiency, roof-mounted boiler plant. A new 12kV electrical substation will be constructed to provide stand-alone electrical service to the building, with the capacity for future expansion.

Level 10 Construction is employing Lean Construction methods on the project, including the use of pull planning and formal work-team collaboration. By working collaboratively with the design team and the various players, Level 10 Construction will be able to more accurately identify long-lead procurement items and help keep the project on schedule.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use markets. Level 10 offers a full-range of services, including preconstruction; self-performed concrete work; design/build; MEP and commissioning; green construction; sustainability evaluations; and LEED certified building. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. For more information, visit www.level10gc.com.

