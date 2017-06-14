 
Level 10 Construction Begins Work On New Music Facility For San Dieguito Union High School District

Level 10 Construction has begun work on the San Dieguito Union High School District's new 5,374-sq-ft music building at Carmel Valley Middle School.
 
 
New Music Building, Carmel Valley Middle School – San Diego, CA
New Music Building, Carmel Valley Middle School – San Diego, CA
 
SAN DIEGO - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations for Level 10 Construction's San Diego office, announced today that it has begun work on the San Dieguito Union High School District's new 5,374-sq-ft music building at Carmel Valley Middle School.

The $6 million project also includes renovation of the existing 5,000-sq-ft performing arts center and renovation of an existing drama classroom. The architect is John Sergio Fisher & Associates, Los Angeles. The projects are being funded by Proposition AA, a $449 bond initiative approved by voters in 2012 to modernize existing facilities, and the North City West School Facilities Financing Authority.

"We are excited to be working with Carmel Valley Middle School and the San Dieguito Union High School District," said Conroy. "The San Dieguito Union High School District is committed to constructing facilities with state-of-the-art learning environments. Our strong background in educational facilities gives us the expertise to deliver this project successfully."

The new music building, to be located at the northwest corner of the campus, will have enough space to rehearse a concert band or choir in an acoustically appropriate environment. The campus music program currently rehearses in the Performing Arts Center, which is too small for a full orchestra.

The music building will contain three acoustically separated practice rooms to provide the opportunity for individual or small group practice. The space also will include an instrument storage room, an office, and a music library, as well as two classrooms.

The renovations at the performing arts center include widening the proscenium, installation of house lights and front of house lights, and acoustical upgrades. Renovation of the drama classroom includes expanded seating, added storage, and a pipe grid extension.

In addition to K-12 and higher education projects, Level 10's San Diego office is currently working on a variety of project types, including mixed-use, vertical multi-family, biopharmaceutical, healthcare and advanced technology.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use markets. Level 10 offers a full-range of services, including preconstruction; self-performed concrete work; design/build; MEP and commissioning; green construction; sustainability evaluations; and LEED certified building. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. For more information, visit www.level10gc.com.

