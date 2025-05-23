4 x 5 Exhibition BringsTogether Five Esteemed Artists

By: Al Johnson Art

-- Eleven20 Studios and Gallery proudly announces the launch of, a groundbreaking showcase that unites five highly collected artists of the African Diaspora, all of whom call the Lehigh Valley home. Running from May 3 to May 31, 2025, this must-see exhibition presents an extraordinary convergence of talent, featuring artists who have previously exhibited individually alongside the acclaimed Al Johnson but are now, for the first time, sharing space as a collective.Curated by artist Danny Moyer, with co-curation by Al Johnson,celebrates the artistic mastery of Berrisford Boothe, Al Johnson, Femi Johnson, Anthony Smith, and Charles Stonewall. Their works traverse themes of loss, grief, repair, joy, and the profound transitions that accompany new beginnings."This exhibition is exactly what I thought it would be. Definitely not 'It is what it is,' but the greatest group of artists and circumstances that come with getting together to celebrate images and makers that are dealing with everything from loss, grief, and repair to joy and the transitions towards new beginnings. If you think you have seen this all before, you are not looking at it like I have." –"As both an exhibiting artist and co-curator of, I am honored to present my work alongside a collective of remarkable artists, each bringing their mastery to this shared creative dialogue. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of exhibiting with these individuals separately, but never all together in one space—until now. This exhibition marks a significant milestone, where our artistic voices intersect, forming a dynamic exchange of ideas, technique, and expression."Eleven20 Studios and Gallery, 1120 Butler Street, Easton, PA 18042Art enthusiasts, collectors, and supporters of the local creative community are invited to experience this powerful and transformative exhibition. Don't miss this rare opportunity to engage with the works of five celebrated artists, witness the dynamic exchange of artistic dialogue, and immerse yourself in the narratives of resilience, transformation, and joy. Whether you're an avid collector or simply curious about the incredible talent emerging from the Lehigh Valley,is an essential cultural experience. Join us at Eleven20 Studios and Gallery and be part of this landmark moment in art.Following this inaugural exhibition,is set to expand its reach, with discussions underway for additional showings in new venues and cities beyond Easton, PA. Future iterations may explore broader themes, interdisciplinary collaborations, and interactive programming to further engage audiences in meaningful artistic dialogue.Eleven20 Art Studios and Gallery is an artist-owned and operated creative hub in Easton, PA. Situated in a converted 1925 industrial building in the West Ward, it serves as a collaborative space for artists working across diverse mediums, including painting, metalworking, collage, assemblage, and stone carving.For more information on, please contact aljohnsonartstudio@gmail.com.