Level 10 Construction To Build Expansion Of Museum Of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla Campus
Level 10 Construction named the General Contractor for the $75 million renovation and expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla.
The $75 million dollar MCASD expansion will quadruple current gallery space, making room to show the Museum's world-renowned 4,700-piece collection of contemporary art as well as traveling exhibitions.
World renowned Selldorf Architects of New York is the Design Architect for the project, supported by San Diego Executive Architect, LPA, Inc. To represent the Owner, MCASD selected consultant HR Weatherford Company.
For the expansion, Level 10 Construction will construct a two-story exhibit wing with an ocean-view patio as well as a 41-vehicle, underground garage. The project also calls for Level 10 Construction to convert Sherwood Auditorium to a two-story high-ceiling, naturally lit gallery space. The new flexible multipurpose gallery on the lower level will also provide capacity for programs and talks. Level 10 will also demolish a home the Museum owns to the south of the property.
"The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, which holds one of the finest contemporary art collections in the world, assembled a world-class team of designers, architects and consultants to help them quadruple their current gallery space," said Mike Conroy. "Level 10 Construction is thrilled to be selected as their Constructor, partner. We look forward to collaborating with this team and contributing our expertise and professional experience in helping with this important expansion."
The La Jolla museum will be closed during construction. MCASD will continue to deliver high-quality exhibitions and programming at its Jacobs and Copley Buildings at 1001 and 1100 Kettner Boulevard in San Diego.
In addition to cultural institutions, Level 10's San Diego office is currently working on a variety of project types, including higher education, vertical multi-family, mixed-use high-rise, biopharmaceutical, medical office buildings, corporate campuses, and advanced technology.
Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use sectors.
