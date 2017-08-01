 
Industry News





Level 10 Construction Tops Off Steel For Several Buildings At Moffett Towers II

 
 
Moffett Towers II – Sunnyvale, CA; Level 10 Construction, General Contractor
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Level 10 Construction announced today that it has raised the final beam of steel for a second 8-story building at Moffett Towers II, a $685 million office development in Sunnyvale.

The 1.8 million-sq.-ft. project, located at the juncture of Highways 101 and 237, includes five 8-story office buildings, three parking garages, an amenities building and an outdoor amphitheater and recreation space.

The developer is Jay Paul Company and the architect is DES Architects + Engineers.

Construction for Moffett Towers II began in August 2016 and completion of the project is expected in July 2019.

Level 10 Construction is currently building out the warm shell for Buildings 1 and 2 and the cast-in-place concrete Parking Structure A. Steel construction for the amenities building will begin at the end of July 2017, with completion expected in September. Level 10 Construction will begin the next building and parking structure in the fall.

The buildings at Moffett Towers II are steel frame with design-build glass and a metal panel curtain wall system, with stone elements and balconies. The project is targeting LEED Platinum certification.

Level 10 Construction is ranked as the third largest builder of corporate office space in California by Engineering News Record California magazine.

"Moffett Towers II carries on the unique tradition of office space first developed with Moffett Towers," said Dennis Giles, President of Level 10 Construction. "Moffett Towers II offers many amenities and significant open space and is situated at a great location in the heart of Silicon Valley. We are pleased to once again have the opportunity to provide outstanding office space that provides a foundation for a healthy and productive workforce."

Level 10's work at the former 47.4-acre Lockheed Martin site has included demolishing 924,500 sq. ft. of existing buildings. Level 10 Construction is also working on underground utility demo and reconnection and is self-performing concrete work for the foundations. Because the site is adjacent to Moffett Federal Airfield, an FAA permit is required for all buildings.

Level 10 Construction is implementing Trimble Construction Software and PlanGrid® Software on the project, two technologies that optimize productivity and provide a high-level of workflow integration from design through to the finished project.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use markets. Level 10 offers a full-range of services, including preconstruction; self-performed concrete work; design/build; MEP and commissioning; green construction; sustainability evaluations; and LEED certified building. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. For more information, visit www.level10gc.com.

Contact
Scott Porter
Hill Zoog PR
***@hillzoog.com
