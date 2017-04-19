 
Level 10 Construction Named General Contractor For K1, A Mixed-Use High-Rise in Downtown San Diego

Level 10 Construction's San Diego office has started construction on K1, a 23-story mixed-use residential high-rise located across from the San Diego Central Library in downtown San Diego.
 
 
K1 – San Diego, CA. Level 10 Construction is the general contractor
K1 – San Diego, CA. Level 10 Construction is the general contractor
 
SAN DIEGO - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations for Level 10 Construction's San Diego office, announced today that the firm has started construction on K1, a 23-story mixed-use residential high-rise located across from the San Diego Central Library in downtown San Diego. Construction for K1 began in March 2017 and is set for completion in Spring 2019.

The project is being developed by The Richman Group of California Development Company, one of the largest multifamily developers in the United States. The Richman Group brought in Level 10 Construction early in the process, during the preconstruction phase, so that Level 10 Construction and the design team could work together collaboratively to align the design and budget with the owner's requirements.

The 23-story luxury residential tower will contain 222 units of residential space, ground-floor commercial space, and parking for 317 vehicles. The project also features an adjoining building that offers a restaurant with outdoor seating, two penthouses and a park-like open space corridor that will feature an urban-type garden.

The architects for the space are DesignARC LA, Inc., Rob Wellington Quigley, FAIA, of San Diego and Large Architecture of Los Angeles; and landscape architect Spurlock Poirier of San Diego.

"K1 is in an iconic location across the street from the library. It is critical to select a general contractor like Level 10 Construction that has expertise in building engaging public spaces," said Luke Daniels, president of The Richman Group. "Level 10's experience and commitment to quality construction are two of the reasons we chose them to build this significant downtown high-rise."

In addition to mixed-use projects, Level 10's San Diego office is currently working on a variety of project types, including higher education, vertical multi-family, biopharmaceutical, medical office buildings, corporate campuses, and advanced technology.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use markets. Level 10 offers a full-range of services, including preconstruction; self-performed concrete work; design/build; MEP and commissioning; green construction; sustainability evaluations; and LEED certified building. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. For more information, visit www.level10gc.com.

Scott Porter
Hill/Zoog PR
***@hillzoog.com
