Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Level 10 Construction To Build New Medical Office Building In Escondido For JRMC Real Estate

Level 10 Construction has been named the general contractor for a new Medical Office Building for the Escondido Medical Office Development 1, L. P.
 
 
Escondido Medical Office Development 1, L.P. developed by JRMC Real Estate
Escondido Medical Office Development 1, L.P. developed by JRMC Real Estate
 
SAN DIEGO - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Level 10 Construction announced today that it has been named the general contractor for a new Medical Office Building for the Escondido Medical Office Development 1, L. P.

Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations for Level 10 Construction's San Diego office, said the medical office building, developed by JRMC Real Estate, will include the ground up construction of a 72,000-sq.-ft. warm shell. The architect is Richard Yen + Associates. Construction is scheduled to be completed in December of this year.

"We are excited for this opportunity, and look forward to growing our relationship with JRMC Real Estate," said Conroy.

Level 10's San Diego office is currently working on projects for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.; University of California, San Diego (UCSD); University of San Diego (USD); Palomar College; and multiple biopharmaceutical clients. The San Diego office has also recently broke ground on a 23-story, mixed-use high-rise in downtown San Diego.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, technology, life sciences, and multi-family housing/mixed-use markets. Level 10 offers a full-range of services, including preconstruction; self-performed concrete work; design/build; MEP and commissioning; green construction; sustainability evaluations; and LEED certified building. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. For more information visit www.level10gc.com.

Media Contact
Scott Porter
Hill Zoog PR
415-491-5902
scott@hillzoog.com
