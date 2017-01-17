 
News By Tag
* Construction Attorney
* Construction Law
* Construction Litigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Jacob Zahniser Becomes Newest Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC

 
 
jacob-zahniser-headshot-1
jacob-zahniser-headshot-1
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Ramis is pleased to announce that Jacob Zahniser has been elected to be a Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC.  "We are pleased to welcome Jacob into the ownership group at Jordan Ramis," said managing shareholder Chris Reive.  "Jacob's professionalism, personality, and dedication to his practice are a great contribution to our firm culture and to our overall business."

Zahniser, who joined the firm in March 2015, is part of the firm's growing construction and litigation practice groups.  His practice focuses on construction, real estate, and business litigation, as well as handling insurance disputes arising from construction defects.  His litigation experience includes payment disputes and lien claims, insurance coverage, leases, purchase and sale agreements, development rights, adverse possession, property lines and easements, and development disputes.

Zahniser was selected to the Oregon Super Lawyers, Rising Stars list (2014-2016), an honor given to no more than 2.5 percent of the state's attorneys.  He received his BA from the University of Maryland and his JD (cum laude) from St. John's University School of Law.

Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/our-people/jacob-a-zahniser/) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington.  Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).

Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
Jordan Ramis PC
carly.ruben-stahr@jordanramis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jordanramis.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction Attorney, Construction Law, Construction Litigation
Industry:Legal
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jordan Ramis PC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share