News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jacob Zahniser Becomes Newest Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC
Zahniser, who joined the firm in March 2015, is part of the firm's growing construction and litigation practice groups. His practice focuses on construction, real estate, and business litigation, as well as handling insurance disputes arising from construction defects. His litigation experience includes payment disputes and lien claims, insurance coverage, leases, purchase and sale agreements, development rights, adverse possession, property lines and easements, and development disputes.
Zahniser was selected to the Oregon Super Lawyers, Rising Stars list (2014-2016), an honor given to no more than 2.5 percent of the state's attorneys. He received his BA from the University of Maryland and his JD (cum laude) from St. John's University School of Law.
Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/
Contact
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
Jordan Ramis PC
carly.ruben-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse