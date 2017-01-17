Jacob Zahniser Becomes Newest Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC

jacob- zahniser- headshot- 1

-- Jordan Ramis is pleased to announce that Jacob Zahniser has been elected to be a Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC. "We are pleased to welcome Jacob into the ownership group at Jordan Ramis," said managing shareholder Chris Reive. "Jacob's professionalism, personality, and dedication to his practice are a great contribution to our firm culture and to our overall business."Zahniser, who joined the firm in March 2015, is part of the firm's growing construction and litigation practice groups. His practice focuses on construction, real estate, and business litigation, as well as handling insurance disputes arising from construction defects. His litigation experience includes payment disputes and lien claims, insurance coverage, leases, purchase and sale agreements, development rights, adverse possession, property lines and easements, and development disputes.Zahniser was selected to the Oregon, Rising Stars list (2014-2016), an honor given to no more than 2.5 percent of the state's attorneys. He received his BA from the University of Maryland and his JD () from St. John's University School of Law.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).