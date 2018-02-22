Joseph A. Rohner IV Joins the Jordan Ramis PC Vancouver Branch

Joseph is a litigator who excels at the effective and efficient representation of his clients during all phases of civil litigation.

Contact

Carly Ruben-Stahr

Marketing Coordinator, Jordan Ramis PC

***@jordanramis.com Carly Ruben-StahrMarketing Coordinator, Jordan Ramis PC

End

-- Jordan Ramis is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Joseph A. Rohner IV to the team.Rohner is a litigator whose practice focuses on insurance coverage and defense, and business disputes. He has experience in all aspects of trial court level litigation, including drafting and arguing dispositive motions in state and federal court. In addition, Rohner frequently engages in mediations and other alternative dispute resolution processes and is well versed in pretrial discovery and depositions, having taken and defended dozens of civil depositions."We're pleased that Joseph has joined Jordan Ramis," said managing shareholder Russ Garrett. "His experience and skillset is a nice addition to our existing expertise."fsbdt was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).