Steve Shropshire, Board Chair

541-647-2979

Steve Shropshire, Board Chair
541-647-2979

-- 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon announces its third-quarter meeting.100+ Men Who Care Central of Oregon will hold their next meeting in the backyard at GoodLife Brewing on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Members of the public are welcome to attend and observe the meeting or to become a member and participate. Over the last seven quarters, the organization has raised more than $70,000 for Central Oregon charities.Wednesday, August 16, 2017GoodLife Brewing Company70 SW Century Dr.Bend, OR 97702Registration and happy hourMeeting begins100+ Men members may nominate a charity until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14. Anyone interested in learning more about 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon or wishing to become a member should visit the organization's website at www.100mwcco.org.The 100+ Men Who Care organization is built on the crowd-sourced philanthropy fundraising model. Members nominate charities to be picked in a drawing. Those charities who are randomly picked pitch their mission to the membership. The membership then votes and the selected charity is awarded the proceeds from the evening. The group's goal is to raise at least $10,000 per quarter.Membership is open to all men living in Central Oregon. The members agree to contribute $100 per quarter toward that quarter's charitable donation. Eligible charities include 501(c)(3) organizations located in Central Oregon.