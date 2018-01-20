Elizabeth A. Rosso Joins Jordan Ramis PC

Environmental and natural resources lawyer join Jordan Ramis PC, Attorneys at Law.

-- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to welcome the newest addition to the firm: Elizabeth A. Rosso.Rosso focuses her practice on environmental and natural resources law, litigation, water quality, and wetlands and drainage. "Elizabeth joins us with significant experience in the environmental law area and we are excited to have her on board," said managing shareholder Russ Garrett.Rosso's has experience in a full range of environmental issues that include compliance with the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act; natural resources conservation and protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, Coastal Zone Management Act, and Endangered Species Act; and spill and release response.Prior to joining Jordan Ramis, Rosso served for 14 years as an officer in the Navy's Judge Advocate General's fsbdt Corps, where she filled a variety of increasingly complex roles, including criminal defense attorney, instructor, and environmental attorney.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).