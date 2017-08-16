News By Tag
100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon Awards $9,547 to CASA of Central Oregon
On August 7, 2017, 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon awarded $9,547 to CASA of Central Oregon. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect and have been placed in foster care.
100+ Men Who Care board chair and Jordan Ramis PC attorney Steve Shropshire commented, "We are thrilled to continue our support of another Central Oregon nonprofit that makes a difference in our community. CASA provides urgently needed services to some of Central Oregon's most vulnerable kids. We look forward to our third-quarter meeting next week."
CASA Executive Director Jenna App commented, "The 100+ Men donation will help us respond to the growing population of children in foster care in Central Oregon by allowing CASA of Central Oregon to train and support an additional class of new Advocates to help serve children who would not have otherwise had a CASA."
Since its inception in October 2015, 100+ Men Who Care has donated more than $70,000 to seven Central Oregon Charities.
The 100+ Men organization is built on the crowd-sourced philanthropy fundraising model. Members nominate charities to be picked in a drawing. The charities that are randomly picked pitch their mission to the membership. The membership then votes and the selected charity is awarded the proceeds from the evening. The group's goal is to raise at least $10,000 per quarter.
Membership in 100+ Men is open to all men living in Central Oregon. The members agree to contribute $100 per quarter toward that quarter's charitable donation. Eligible charities include 501(c)(3) organizations located in Central Oregon. Anyone interested in learning more about 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon or wishing to become a member should visit the organization's website at www.100mwcco.org.
100+ Men's next charity pitch night will be:
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
GoodLife Brewing backyard
70 SW Century Drive, Bend
5:00 p.m. Registration and Cocktail Hour
6:00 p.m. Business Meeting
Guests are welcome.
Steve Shropshire, Board Chair
