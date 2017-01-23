 
Industry News





Heka Healthcare Consulting is a Recognized Member of the NaVOBA Network of Veteran Owned Businesses

Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC has been recognized as a veteran owned business by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). The goal of NaVOBA is to support and promote veteran-owned business across multiple platforms.
 
 
WELLINGTON, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC has been recognized as a veteran owned business by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA).  The goal of NaVOBA is to support and promote veteran-owned business across multiple platforms.  As a member, Heka Healthcare Consulting and Academy, is now one of 3 million recognized veteran-owned businesses in the U.S.  Dr. Kristy Taylor, the company's founder, stated "We are pleased to be a recognized member of NaVOBA, this is the first step towards having our company classified as a 100% veteran, minority, and woman-owned business; we are currently working to obtain certifications in all three areas. The healthcare industry is constantly changing, and our goal is to keep pace with current industry demands by offering comprehensive support solutions.  We plan to position ourselves as a leading healthcare L&D performance solutions firm across various sectors within the healthcare industry to include private practices, corporate owned healthcare facilities, healthcare education organizations, and with multi-level healthcare centered governmental agencies."  Heka Healthcare Consulting's company is listed via the following link:  http://www.buyveteran.com/listing/heka-healthcare-consult...

For more information about NaVOBA and to support other veteran owned businesses log on to:  http://www.buyveteran.com/

About:

Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC specializes in healthcare training and human performance consulting.  The company partners with healthcare organizations to create first-class, in-depth instructor-led and e-learning training.  It maintains a repository of learning & development specialists, subject matter experts (SMEs), project managers, technical writers, instructional designers and LMS partners; they will put together an all-star team to assist with an organization's healthcare organization's L&D needs.  Additionally, the company also offers online and on-site healthcare industry professional development training through the Heka Healthcare Academy. For more information log on to www.hekaconsulting.com.
