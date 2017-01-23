News By Tag
Heka Healthcare Consulting is a Recognized Member of the NaVOBA Network of Veteran Owned Businesses
Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC has been recognized as a veteran owned business by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). The goal of NaVOBA is to support and promote veteran-owned business across multiple platforms.
For more information about NaVOBA and to support other veteran owned businesses log on to: http://www.buyveteran.com/
About:
Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC specializes in healthcare training and human performance consulting. The company partners with healthcare organizations to create first-class, in-depth instructor-led and e-learning training. It maintains a repository of learning & development specialists, subject matter experts (SMEs), project managers, technical writers, instructional designers and LMS partners; they will put together an all-star team to assist with an organization's healthcare organization's L&D needs. Additionally, the company also offers online and on-site healthcare industry professional development training through the Heka Healthcare Academy. For more information log on to www.hekaconsulting.com.
