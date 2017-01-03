 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Heka Healthcare Consulting Partners with Equitable Med Solutions

Heka Healthcare Consulting Partners with Equitable Med Solutions to Provide Comprehensive Performance Solutions to Healthcare Organizations
 
 
Equitable Med Solutions-01
Equitable Med Solutions-01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Healthcare Consulting

Industry:
Medical

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- U.S. Air Force veterans, Dr. Kristy Taylor and Capt. Taryrece Culberson-Swint, have joined forces to provide healthcare organizations with comprehensive performance solutions.  In today's competitive environment, healthcare organizations are seeking strategic ways to become more cost-effective and efficient, while keeping their competitive edge.  As the founder of Heka Healthcare Consulting, Dr. Kristy Taylor, is committed to helping healthcare organizations succeed by providing training and performance consulting to support their needs.  The organization specializes in healthcare performance consulting, training and development, and conducting industry research.  Additionally, the Heka Healthcare Academy offers a variety of affordable industry-focused professional development courses.

With her 14+ years in healthcare and education, Dr. Taylor and her team of healthcare consultants, work together to provide in-depth performance gap analysis and training support.  Heka Healthcare Consulting partners with healthcare organizations to create first-class, in-depth instructor-led and eLearning training. The company has a repository of learning & development specialists, subject matter experts (SMEs), project managers, technical writers, instructional designers and LMS partners to help organizations with their L&D needs.

Regarding the organization's new partnership with Equitable Med Solutions, Dr. Taylor stated: "I have known Capt. Culberson-Swint as a professional colleague for several years, and he has a strong commitment to service and excellence.  I look forward to our partnership and to providing clients with robust solutions to meet their performance needs."

Capt. Culberson-Swint is a U.S. Air Force pilot and founder of Equitable Med Solutions.  Equitable Med Solutions is a professional practice management company excelling in efficient, customizable practice analysis and management services. As a full-service practice management organization, the company offers a variety of services to help decrease their clients' operating costs, while increasing their bottom-line and improving workflow.  Services provided by the company include medical billing, medical coding, billing software sales, EHR software sales, and credentialing.

He and his team of experienced healthcare professionals are committed to providing healthcare organizations with cost-effective services that improve workflow and the quality of care provided to patients.   Capt. Culberson-Swint stated:  "We are excited to serve as one of Heka Healthcare Consulting's strategic partners; as a team, we will work together to provide healthcare organizations with practical, comprehensive solutions for their organizational needs."

For more information log on to:

-  Heka Healthcare Consulting:  www.hekaconsulting.com
-  Equitable Med Solutions:  http://equitablemedsolutions.com
End
Source:Heka Healthcare Consulting
Email:***@hekaconsulting.com
Posted By:***@hekaconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Consulting
Industry:Medical
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share