News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Heka Healthcare Consulting Partners with Equitable Med Solutions
Heka Healthcare Consulting Partners with Equitable Med Solutions to Provide Comprehensive Performance Solutions to Healthcare Organizations
With her 14+ years in healthcare and education, Dr. Taylor and her team of healthcare consultants, work together to provide in-depth performance gap analysis and training support. Heka Healthcare Consulting partners with healthcare organizations to create first-class, in-depth instructor-led and eLearning training. The company has a repository of learning & development specialists, subject matter experts (SMEs), project managers, technical writers, instructional designers and LMS partners to help organizations with their L&D needs.
Regarding the organization's new partnership with Equitable Med Solutions, Dr. Taylor stated: "I have known Capt. Culberson-Swint as a professional colleague for several years, and he has a strong commitment to service and excellence. I look forward to our partnership and to providing clients with robust solutions to meet their performance needs."
Capt. Culberson-Swint is a U.S. Air Force pilot and founder of Equitable Med Solutions. Equitable Med Solutions is a professional practice management company excelling in efficient, customizable practice analysis and management services. As a full-service practice management organization, the company offers a variety of services to help decrease their clients' operating costs, while increasing their bottom-line and improving workflow. Services provided by the company include medical billing, medical coding, billing software sales, EHR software sales, and credentialing.
He and his team of experienced healthcare professionals are committed to providing healthcare organizations with cost-effective services that improve workflow and the quality of care provided to patients. Capt. Culberson-Swint stated: "We are excited to serve as one of Heka Healthcare Consulting's strategic partners; as a team, we will work together to provide healthcare organizations with practical, comprehensive solutions for their organizational needs."
For more information log on to:
- Heka Healthcare Consulting: www.hekaconsulting.com
- Equitable Med Solutions: http://equitablemedsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse