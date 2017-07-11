 
Heka Healthcare Consulting Launches Jessie Levi Memorial Scholarship for Belle Glade, FL Students

 
 
Heka Healthcare Scholarship Fund
Heka Healthcare Scholarship Fund
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Heka Healthcare Consulting has launched the "Jessie Levi Memorial Scholarship for Healthcare Majors," as part of its community engagement initiative.  The scholarship is a one-time $250.00 stipend that will be awarded to an undergraduate, minority college student from the Glades area of Palm Beach County, FL. The goal of the scholarship is to encourage students to pursue careers in healthcare.  One recipient will be selected to receive the $250.00 stipend to help offset the cost of books and tuition.  To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

1.       Minority students who are residents of Belle Glade, South Bay, or Pahokee, FL

2.       Maintained an overall average of 3.0

a.       Applicants may be a recent high school graduate or currently enrolled in college

3.       A declared major in a healthcare field such as medicine, nursing, dentistry, health management, health education, public health, or allied health

4.       Submit a 1 paragraph biography with application

5.       Submit a 1 paragraph brief about why they chose to pursue a career in healthcare

6.       All applications should be submitted online

7.       Application link:  http://www.hekaconsulting.com/scholarships

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 31st, 2017.

The winning applicant will be required to submit a copy of their transcripts for verification and a professional photo to be included with the press release announcement.  The scholarship is a one-time $250.00 award that will be presented to the recipient in the form of a Visa gift card.

The Jessie Levi Memorial Scholarship for Healthcare Majors was founded by Dr. Kristy Taylor as an homage to her family lineage.  Dr. Taylor is the President of Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC and a former Health Science professor at a local college in the area.  For more information about the scholarship, log on to www.hekaconsulting.com/scholarships.

Heka Healthcare Consulting
***@hekahealthcare.com
Click to Share