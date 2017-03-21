Heka Healthcare Academy Receives International Accreditation from the WCRDE

The Heka Healthcare Academy is now internationally accredited by the World Council for Regular and Distance Education (WCDRE)

-- The Heka Healthcare Academy is now internationally accredited by the World Council for Regular and Distance Education (WCDRE). The Heka Healthcare Academy is the training branch of Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC, and it will launch this summer with several specialty certification programs, specifically designed to help improve healthcare performance. The first three certifications that will be offered by the Academy are currently in development:- Certified Healthcare Six Sigma Kaizen Deployment Facilitator ™- Certified Healthcare Project Management Deployment Facilitator ™- Certified Healthcare Supply Chain Management Deployment Technician™In addition to these initial certifications, learners will have the opportunity to earn additional certificates in team building, communications, and customer service via the Academy's monthly live webinar training. It is Dr. Kristy Taylor's vision, which the academy's students will receive all the elements of a traditional learning experience while having the option to complete the training at their pace. Each of the courses is facilitated by an instructor who is available for questions and will also facilitate the discussion board and live chats; all instructors are credentialed, experienced professionals. Additionally, students receive a printable course guide, syllabi, access to presentations, and mini-lectures for each lesson. Heka Healthcare Academy is committed to providing affordable, quality, self-paced professional development training programs that will help to improve the delivery of healthcare services.As a member of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE), the Heka Healthcare Academy has already demonstrated its commitment to accountability and quality in the delivery of its educational programs. Dr. Taylor stated, "Having our programs accredited by the WCRDE is the first of many recognitions and accreditations that we seek to achieve. We are honored to have been accepted as a member of this organization and to have our programs recognized as being internationally accredited."The WCRDE is a non-profit international membership organization that promotes quality standards for regular and distance education internationally. The organization is dedicated to encouraging collaborative relationships between universities, educational institutions, and international organizations that promote educational initiatives and professional development. As an accredited member of the WCRDE, the Heka Healthcare Academy has met all requirements for accreditation and has demonstrated a commitment to providing quality, professional development education in the field of healthcare. For more information about the Heka Healthcare Academy, log on to www.hekaacademy.com or www.hekaconsulting.com.