News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Heka Healthcare Academy is now a recognized member of the AAACE
Heka Healthcare Academy is now a recognized member of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE).
Heka Healthcare Academy's founder, Dr. Kristy Taylor stated: "We are excited to be a recognized member of the AAACE, our organization is committed to adhering to rigorous quality standards as part of its mission to providing practical skills-based healthcare industry professional development training that enhances operational performance. We are also committed to the principles of global, social responsibility in the delivery of healthcare services and continuing education; our academy values specifically acknowledge our commitment to our students and community."
The Heka Healthcare Academy is the distinctive training branch of Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC. Heka Healthcare Consulting provides variety of learning and development consulting services for the healthcare industry to include:
· Performance Gap Analyses
· E-Learning and Instructional System Design Support
· Comprehensive Compliance Training and Management Solutions
· Customized IT Solutions
· Website Content Development
· Educational Workshop Development and Delivery
· Leadership Training and Coaching
The Healthcare Academy will release its first two highly anticipated courses during the 2nd quarter of 2017; all courses will be internationally accredited through the World Council for Regular and Distance Education (WCRDE). The WCRDE and is one of many accreditations and recognitions that the organization will seek with regards to its professional development courses. The first two certification courses scheduled for release will be the:
· Certified Healthcare Six Sigma Kaizen Deployment Facilitator TM
· Certified Healthcare Project Management Deployment Facilitator TM
All content has been developed by industry professionals, and the course guides will be published through the company's own in-house publishing company, Heka Healthcare Publishing, LLC. The course manuals, which can also be used as informational guides will be available for purchase through Amazon.com and bulk orders may be placed directly through the company. For information about Heka Healthcare Consulting and its subsidiaries, log on to www.hekaconsulting.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse