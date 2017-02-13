 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* Continuing Medical Education
* Professional Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

The Heka Healthcare Academy is now a recognized member of the AAACE

Heka Healthcare Academy is now a recognized member of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE).
 
 
Heka Healthcare Academy
Heka Healthcare Academy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Healthcare
* Continuing Medical Education
* Professional Development

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Features

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Heka Healthcare Academy is now a recognized member of the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE). As a part of its vision statement the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education (AAACE) is dedicated to the belief that lifelong learning contributes to human fulfillment and positive social change.  The mission of the AAACE demonstrates its dedication to promoting these tenants via its support for benchmarking best practices, maintaining high standards, and advocating for social change.  Although, the AAACE is not an accrediting body, the organization is committed to promoting quality professional development education.

Heka Healthcare Academy's founder, Dr. Kristy Taylor stated: "We are excited to be a recognized member of the AAACE, our organization is committed to adhering to rigorous quality standards as part of its mission to providing practical skills-based healthcare industry professional development training that enhances operational performance.  We are also committed to the principles of global, social responsibility in the delivery of healthcare services and continuing education; our academy values specifically acknowledge our commitment to our students and community."

The Heka Healthcare Academy is the distinctive training branch of Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC.  Heka Healthcare Consulting provides variety of learning and development consulting services for the healthcare industry to include:

·  Performance Gap Analyses
·  E-Learning and Instructional System Design Support
·  Comprehensive Compliance Training and Management Solutions
·  Customized IT Solutions
·  Website Content Development
·  Educational Workshop Development and Delivery
·  Leadership Training and Coaching

The Healthcare Academy will release its first two highly anticipated courses during the 2nd quarter of 2017; all courses will be internationally accredited through the World Council for Regular and Distance Education (WCRDE).  The WCRDE and is one of many accreditations and recognitions that the organization will seek with regards to its professional development courses. The first two certification courses scheduled for release will be the:

·  Certified Healthcare Six Sigma Kaizen Deployment Facilitator TM
·  Certified Healthcare Project Management Deployment Facilitator TM

All content has been developed by industry professionals, and the course guides will be published through the company's own in-house publishing company, Heka Healthcare Publishing, LLC.  The course manuals, which can also be used as informational guides will be available for purchase through Amazon.com and bulk orders may be placed directly through the company.  For information about Heka Healthcare Consulting and its subsidiaries, log on to www.hekaconsulting.com.
End
Source:Heka Healthcare Academy
Email:***@hekaconsulting.com
Posted By:***@hekaconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare, Continuing Medical Education, Professional Development
Industry:Business
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Heka Healthcare Consulting, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share