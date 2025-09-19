Day 9 of the 23rd Oakland International Film Festival: # Oakperience Powerful Shorts & Features

Spotlight on Day 9 of the 23rd Oakland International Film Festival: # Oakperience; Powerful Shorts & Feature Films; Community; Identity & Resistance.The lineup includes film by San Francisco Bay View Newspaper's Editor and Filmmaker, Kevin Epps.

Making Waves — The Rise of Asian America (57:30) — A documentary exploring the origins and evolution of Ethnic Studies, and how Asian American communities have engaged with activism from Berkeley and San Francisco State to today.

We Can't Breathe (20:45) — The story of Jorge, whose life is impacted after a major oil refinery disaster in North Richmond. As his mother battles respiratory illness, Jorge must balance school, family responsibilities, and justice efforts.

If We Don't Work (20:05) — Focusing on James Richards, a longtime activist in Bayview Hunters Point, the film emphasizes community labor, jobs, and the slogan: "If we don't work, don't nobody work."

Reckless Behavior (27 min) — Follows Michaela, her life in flux with success, a new approach to relationships, and potential consequences when boundaries are tested.

Gem (30:02) — In a small community in Abankese, Ghana, a teenage boy's vision to improve internet connectivity clashes with personal loss and mystery when he disappears.

The Athletics — An Ode to Oakland (26:14) — Reflecting on what the departure of the Oakland Athletics meant beyond sports: loss of identity, community memory, and what remains in its place.

Give My Regards (7:38) — A speculative, off‑beat story in space: when an asteroid of brain‑eating worms hits an old freighter, the captain must keep her musicals‑obsessed uncle calm while trying to save him.

Session 1: 4:00 – 6:00 pm at The Grand Lake Theater
Evening Session: 9:30 – 11:30 pm at The Grand Lake Theater