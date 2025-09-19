 
News By Tag
* David Roach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Film
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21201918171615

Day 9 of the 23rd Oakland International Film Festival: # Oakperience Powerful Shorts & Features

Spotlight on Day 9 of the 23rd Oakland International Film Festival: # Oakperience; Powerful Shorts & Feature Films; Community; Identity & Resistance.The lineup includes film by San Francisco Bay View Newspaper's Editor and Filmmaker, Kevin Epps.
By:
 
 
Nabj Panel Oiff Opening 9 10 2025
Nabj Panel Oiff Opening 9 10 2025
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sept. 19, 2025 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight~~~

Keep up on the latest with the Oakland International Film Festival.... Sign Up for the Newsletter: https://www.oiff.org/join-email/
Festival continues through September 20th!

"'Freedom of Speech' which is currently under assault is a core value of the Oakland International Film Festival that has uplifted the ignored filmmakers and voiceless communities to provide a platform to be heard for twenty-three years.  OIFF is needed now more than ever."  Jackie Wright

Oakland Film Society
2123 East 30th Street
Oakland, CA 94606
info@oiff.org
510-776-4178

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2025

The 23rd Oakland International Film Festival (OIFF) continues its run with a strong slate of films and events on Day 9, offering audiences a lineup that probes identity, resistance, and community storytelling.

From David Roach:
https://www.facebook.com/mobetterfood/posts/pfbid0c3AEkbWUdLiXtemgo2xxBxWX781v1hARMZscu993DPnKPUrDGkXNfGHaByxJpLo4l

What's On Today – Day 9 Highlights

Session 1: 4:00 – 6:00 pm at The Grand Lake Theater
  • Making Waves — The Rise of Asian America (57:30) — A documentary exploring the origins and evolution of Ethnic Studies, and how Asian American communities have engaged with activism from Berkeley and San Francisco State to today.
  • We Can't Breathe (20:45) — The story of Jorge, whose life is impacted after a major oil refinery disaster in North Richmond. As his mother battles respiratory illness, Jorge must balance school, family responsibilities, and justice efforts.
  • If We Don't Work (20:05) — Focusing on James Richards, a longtime activist in Bayview Hunters Point, the film emphasizes community labor, jobs, and the slogan: "If we don't work, don't nobody work."

Evening Session: 9:30 – 11:30 pm at The Grand Lake Theater
  • Reckless Behavior (27 min) — Follows Michaela, her life in flux with success, a new approach to relationships, and potential consequences when boundaries are tested.
  • Gem (30:02) — In a small community in Abankese, Ghana, a teenage boy's vision to improve internet connectivity clashes with personal loss and mystery when he disappears.
  • The Athletics — An Ode to Oakland (26:14) — Reflecting on what the departure of the Oakland Athletics meant beyond sports: loss of identity, community memory, and what remains in its place.
  • Give My Regards (7:38) — A speculative, off‑beat story in space: when an asteroid of brain‑eating worms hits an old freighter, the captain must keep her musicals‑obsessed uncle calm while trying to save him.
Complete News Release:
https://hype.news/wright-enterprises-us/spotlight-on-day-...

Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@gmail.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:David Roach
Industry:Film
Location:Oakland - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 19, 2025
Wright Enterprises PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 19, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share