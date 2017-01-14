News By Tag
Molly Stark Joins Archer Communications as a Marketing Communications Intern
Archer Communications Inc., a marketing firm located in Rochester, NY is excited to announce that Molly Stark has joined the team as a marketing communications intern.
"We are are excited to have Molly join us for the spring semester," said Carrie Tschetter, president of Archer Communications. "Her experience with social media strategy and 'go-getter' attitude will make her a great addition to our team."
This semester, Molly will be focusing on content development, social media coordination, and account support.Molly is a senior at Nazareth College where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media. Her interests include social media, writing, and binge-watching Netflix.
Archer Communications, Inc. is an integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in marketing strategy development, branding, website design and development, Internet marketing, search engine marketing (including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising)
Carrie Tschetter

