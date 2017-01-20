 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Alec Joy Joins Archer as Interactive Developer

 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Archer Communications, Inc., an integrated marketing communications firm located in Rochester, NY, is excited to announce that Alec Joy has joined the team as an Interactive Developer.

"We are thrilled to have such a talented developer join our team," says Brandon Capwell, VP and Director of Design and Development at Archer. "Alec's range of experience and passion for the web make him a great fit at Archer."

He is enthusiastic about technology in general and enjoys building and hosting systems that enable people to do their work more efficiently.

Alec has studied at Roberts Wesleyan College, Monroe Community College and Genesee Community College, and has worked as a developer for companies in both San Francisco and Rochester.

Archer Communications, Inc. is an integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in marketing strategy development, branding, website design and development, Internet marketing, search engine marketing (including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising), media planning, direct marketing, social media and more. For additional information, visit www.archercom.com.
Archer Communications Inc.
Email:***@archercom.com
Posted By:***@archercom.com Email Verified
Phone:585.461.1570
