 
News By Tag
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Coventry
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
October 2025
31

DAO CreaTech™: Web3 platform for community-owned cultural events and funding in Coventry

Intercultural Roots CIO is launching DAO CreaTech™, an ethical Web3 platform empowering communities to shape and share in cultural events. The project unlocks new pathways for co-ownership, investment and local creative growth in Coventry.
By: Intercultural Roots
 
COVENTRY, U.K. - Nov. 5, 2025 - PRLog -- Intercultural Roots for Public Health CIO (IRPH), in partnership with tech and arts platform EAST2046 CIC, today announced the launch of DAO CreaTech™, a groundbreaking initiative to prototype a Web3-enabled platform that empowers local communities, artists, and organisations to co-create and co-own cultural events.

Funded by DCMS and Innovate UK, DAO CreaTech™ introduces a transparent, non-extractive model for cultural production. By blending cutting-edge decentralised technology with grassroots arts and health initiatives, the platform aims to strengthen local creative economies and foster equitable participation in cultural life.

Reimagining Community Event Funding
DAO CreaTech™; short for Decentralised Autonomous Organisation for Creative Technologies; will launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) platform that allows communities, artists, and venues to jointly organise, co-produce, crowdfund, and manage place-based cultural events. The pilot project in Coventry will culminate in a week-long festival of cultural and artistic events at the end of February 2026.

Using blockchain and NFT technologies, the platform represents fractional ownership of events, ensuring that economic value flows directly to the local ecosystem and the participants who co-create the experiences. This approach promotes democratic decision-making, financial transparency, and fair distribution of resources.

Dr Yixi (Lois) Liao, of EAST2046 CIC, said: "Our goal is simple: to use Web3 tools to promote in-person communication and local connections, not replace them. By repurposing open-source technology for local needs, we prioritise community wellbeing, regenerative economics, and ethical digital participation."

Dr Alex Boyd, Founder and CEO of Intercultural Roots and project manager for DAO CreaTech™, added: "This platform allows local residents and community groups to come together as members to organise and fund events collaboratively. The Coventry pilot will demonstrate how Web3 can enable vibrant, community-led cultural life, while ensuring local artists and participants benefit directly."

Building on a Decade of Arts and Tech Innovation

DAO CreaTech™ is the next evolution of Intercultural Roots's decade-long commitment to combining arts- place-based practice with an ethical use of technology. This timeline includes interweaving projects such as:
  • EcoGPX® (Coventry and Bradford): Local community-led process of deep listening, arts-based response and Places by EcoGPX® app media engagement.  .
  • PLACES by EcoGPX®: A new app (Apple/Google) that allows local organisations to 'place' audio-visual media in a geolocated and time-tagged location as a window into venues, spaces and happenings.
  • Extending Nature: A current project that utilises the Places app for connecting to nature to address anxiety and benefit physical and mental health.
  • Intercultural Roots for Public Health CIO: UK registered arts and education charity benefiting the social and environmental health of communities.
  • EcoGPX Ltd: the place-based technologies company that is developing and deploying the Places by EcoGPX® app.
  • EAST2046 CIC: The social enterprise driving the technical development of the Web3 platform underpinning DAO CreaTech™.

Key Expected Outcomes Include:
  • A fully functional MVP of a community-owned Web3 platform.
  • The successful delivery and evaluation of a co-designed community festival in Coventry.
  • A scalable blueprint for DAO-based event models.
  • Strengthened social cohesion and community empowerment through culture.
  • Transferable methods for ethical creative economies.
  • An independent evaluation and impact report.
Previous projects have engaged over 450 participants across residencies, strengthening community networks and improving participant wellbeing, highlighting the potential of arts and technology to foster meaningful local connections.

Get Involved
Subscribe to Intercultural Roots' newsletter here (https://interculturalroots.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe...). For Coventry practitioners or organisations who like to get involved please contact us (https://www.interculturalroots.org/contact-us).

Project Funded by Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, funds and supports businesses developing impactful innovations, boosting productivity and economic growth.

Contact
Intercultural Roots
***@interculturalroots.org
End
Source:Intercultural Roots
Email:***@interculturalroots.org Email Verified
Tags:Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Coventry - West Midlands - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intercultural Roots for Public Health PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Nov 05, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share