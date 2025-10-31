News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DAO CreaTech™: Web3 platform for community-owned cultural events and funding in Coventry
Intercultural Roots CIO is launching DAO CreaTech™, an ethical Web3 platform empowering communities to shape and share in cultural events. The project unlocks new pathways for co-ownership, investment and local creative growth in Coventry.
By: Intercultural Roots
Funded by DCMS and Innovate UK, DAO CreaTech™ introduces a transparent, non-extractive model for cultural production. By blending cutting-edge decentralised technology with grassroots arts and health initiatives, the platform aims to strengthen local creative economies and foster equitable participation in cultural life.
Reimagining Community Event Funding
DAO CreaTech™; short for Decentralised Autonomous Organisation for Creative Technologies;
Using blockchain and NFT technologies, the platform represents fractional ownership of events, ensuring that economic value flows directly to the local ecosystem and the participants who co-create the experiences. This approach promotes democratic decision-making, financial transparency, and fair distribution of resources.
Dr Yixi (Lois) Liao, of EAST2046 CIC, said: "Our goal is simple: to use Web3 tools to promote in-person communication and local connections, not replace them. By repurposing open-source technology for local needs, we prioritise community wellbeing, regenerative economics, and ethical digital participation."
Dr Alex Boyd, Founder and CEO of Intercultural Roots and project manager for DAO CreaTech™, added: "This platform allows local residents and community groups to come together as members to organise and fund events collaboratively. The Coventry pilot will demonstrate how Web3 can enable vibrant, community-led cultural life, while ensuring local artists and participants benefit directly."
Building on a Decade of Arts and Tech Innovation
DAO CreaTech™ is the next evolution of Intercultural Roots's decade-long commitment to combining arts- place-based practice with an ethical use of technology. This timeline includes interweaving projects such as:
Key Expected Outcomes Include:
Get Involved
Subscribe to Intercultural Roots' newsletter here (https://interculturalroots.us17.list-
Project Funded by Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, funds and supports businesses developing impactful innovations, boosting productivity and economic growth.
Contact
Intercultural Roots
***@interculturalroots.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse