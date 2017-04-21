Six Attorneys From Trevett Cristo Named Super Lawyers®

Six attorneys from Trevett Cristo, a law firm located in Rochester, NY, were named as Super Lawyers on the 2017 list.

-- Trevett Cristo is pleased to announce that six attorneys from the law firm have been named to the 2017 Upstate New York Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have obtained elite acknowledgement from peers as well as exceptional professional achievement.This thorough selection process ensures that each lawyer chosen truly exemplifies the best lawyers in America, and it includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.The 2017 recognized attorneys include:• Louis Cristo, Personal Injury• Michael Harren, Labor & Employment• William La Forte, Real Estate• David Murphy, Medical Malpractice• Don Twietmeyer, Estate & Probate• James Valenti, Family LawIn addition, Alan De Peters and Joseph Gawlowicz were recognized on the 2017 Upstate New York Rising Star list.De Peters has experience across a broad range of practice areas, including insurance defense and coverage litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury and landlord and tenant law. He was recently named partner at the firm. Gawlowicz, who was also recently named partner, focuses on workplace law, including public and private organizations, as well as individuals and labor unions."Each of our attorneys works diligently everyday to deliver the very best legal outcome possible for their clients. Not only are they committed to excellent legal service, but bettering the Greater Rochester community as well," says Bill LaForte, partner at Trevett Cristo. "Having so many attorneys at Trevett Cristo named on the Super Lawyers list is a great honor."Trevett Cristo P.C. is a general practice law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY. The firm focuses on a range of practice areas, including civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, residential and commercial real estate law, business transactional law, personal and family law, estate planning and labor matters. For more information, visit www.trevettcristo.com.