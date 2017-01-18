ComTec Solutions Ranked 20 Most Promising Epicor Solutions Providers

The CIO Review ranked ComTec within 20 Most Promising Epicor Solutions Providers.

Archer Communications, Inc.

252 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY 14607

***@archercom.com Archer Communications, Inc.252 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY 14607

-- The CIO Review has named ComTec Solutions a top 20 Most Promising Epicor Solution Providers, ranking them on the list of national service providers for the second year in a row."We are honored to be recognized once again as a top Epicor solutions provider," says Rob Moyer, president of ComTec. "Our clients are always our first priority, and we work diligently to ensure they have the technology and support they need to find success."Companies under consideration for the acknowledgment were reviewed by a panel of distinguished CEOs, CIOs and analysts, including the CIO Review editorial board. Companies were analyzed based on offerings, core competencies, milestones and awards, among other criteria.The CIO Review is a magazine that focuses on enterprise resource planning solutions and provides expert knowledge and resources to its broad base of readers.Headquartered in Rochester, NY, ComTec Solutions is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and information technology (IT) services company that was formed in 1995. ComTec offers Epicor ERP integration and support services and IT solutions, including managed services, cloud backup, disaster recovery and virtualization. Its mission is to enable and empower small-to-midsize businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive global market by leveraging technology in an efficient and cost-effective manner. For more information, visit comtecsolutions.com.