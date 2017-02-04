Hon. Robert J. Lunn, JSC (Ret.) Elected to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Hon. Robert J. Lunn, JSC (Ret.) has been elected to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN).

Contact

Carrie Tschetter, Archer Communications

252 Alexander Street Rochester, NY 14607

***@archercom.com Carrie Tschetter, Archer Communications252 Alexander Street Rochester, NY 14607

End

-- Trevett Cristo P.C., a local law firm that has been serving the Greater Rochester area for over 90 years, is excited to announce that Hon. Robert J. Lunn, JSC (Ret.) has been elected to the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN)."We are very pleased that Robert has been recognized for his years of diligent work and commitment to finding effective resolutions for his clients," says Louis Cristo, president of Trevett Cristo. "It is an honor to have him as a partner at our firm."NADN is a professional association of arbitrators and mediators with over 900 members. According to the Academy, membership is by invitation only and limited to attorney mediators and arbitrators who are distinguished by their years of real experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution. All members have been thoroughly reviewed and found to meet stringent practice criteria, and are amongst the most in-demand neutrals in their states, as selected by both local litigation firms and peers alike.Justice Lunn is a retired New York Supreme Court Justice and an exceedingly effective mediator and arbitrator, with an 80 percent success rate. He served as a Justice for 14 years on both the trial bench and the New York Appellate Court, and now works with both commercial and individual law firms throughout New York City and Upstate New York to mediate conflicts and help settle cases.Trevett Cristo P.C. is headquartered in Rochester, NY. The firm serves clients across Upstate and Western New York and focuses on a range of practice areas, including civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, residential and commercial real estate, business transactional law, personal and family law, estate planning and labor matters. For more information, visit trevettcristo.com.