 
News By Tag
* Archer
* Advertising
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Zach Sackett Joins Archer as Interactive Developer

 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Rochester, NY, January 25, 2017 -- Archer Communications, Inc., an integrated marketing communications firm located in Rochester, NY, is pleased to announce that Zach Sackett has joined the team as an Interactive Developer.

"Zach brings fresh creativity and strong dedication to the team," says Brandon Capwell, VP and Director of Design and Development at Archer Communications. "We are excited to have him on board."

As interactive developer, Zach will assist with website development on-site SEO maintenance at Archer.

He received his Associate's Degree in Web Design/Development from Genesee Community College.

Archer Communications, Inc. is an integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in marketing strategy development, branding, website design and development, Internet marketing, search engine marketing (including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising), media planning, direct marketing, social media and more. For additional information, visit www.archercom.com.

Contact
Carrie Tschetter
***@archercom.com
End
Source:Archer Communications Inc.
Email:***@archercom.com
Posted By:***@archercom.com Email Verified
Tags:Archer, Advertising, Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Archer Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share