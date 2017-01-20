News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Zach Sackett Joins Archer as Interactive Developer
"Zach brings fresh creativity and strong dedication to the team," says Brandon Capwell, VP and Director of Design and Development at Archer Communications. "We are excited to have him on board."
As interactive developer, Zach will assist with website development on-site SEO maintenance at Archer.
He received his Associate's Degree in Web Design/Development from Genesee Community College.
Archer Communications, Inc. is an integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in marketing strategy development, branding, website design and development, Internet marketing, search engine marketing (including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising)
Contact
Carrie Tschetter
***@archercom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse