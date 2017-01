Zach Sackett Joins Archer as Interactive Developer

Contact

-- Rochester, NY, January 25, 2017 -- Archer Communications, Inc., an integrated marketing communications firm located in Rochester, NY, is pleased to announce that Zach Sackett has joined the team as an Interactive Developer."Zach brings fresh creativity and strong dedication to the team," says Brandon Capwell, VP and Director of Design and Development at Archer Communications. "We are excited to have him on board."As interactive developer, Zach will assist with website development on-site SEO maintenance at Archer.He received his Associate's Degree in Web Design/Development from Genesee Community College.Archer Communications, Inc. is an integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in marketing strategy development, branding, website design and development, Internet marketing, search engine marketing (including search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising), media planning, direct marketing, social media and more. For additional information, visit www.archercom.com