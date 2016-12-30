L-Tron Teams with State Road 3rd Graders for "Hour of Code™"

Mr.Nguyen helping students learn how to code!

--The week of December 5th, 2016 was Computer Science Education Week (csedweek.org)and third graders from State Road Elementary had the opportunity to participate in a global initiative called "Hour of Code™." Local computer programmers Mr. Nguyen, L-Tron Corporation's Director of Platform Development, and Mr. Knapp, of Epic Advisors, volunteered during the week to teach students about coding and how to become coders themselves.Coding is an important skill for 21century students to learn, as it encourages problem solving, logic, and creativity. Millions of students in over 180 countries participate in the Hour of Code. According to https://hourofcode.com/us, "The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify "code", to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. It has become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science…"Based in Victor, NY, L-Tron Corporation (www.L-Tron.com)specializes in hardware and software solutions for data collection and workflow processes. L-Tron has a mission to increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education in the local community. Earlier this year, Mr. DiMarco, an Engineer at L-Tron, visited State Road to teach fifth graders about engineering.