FasterCapital and Graceland College of Nursing Announce Strategic Partnership

-- Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAEGraceland College of Nursing, a pioneering healthcare education institution based in Lagos, Nigeria, has officially joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program to accelerate its mission of producing internationally competitive, practice-ready nurses. This strategic partnership, initiated in June 2025, targets the West African healthcare market and aims to bridge Nigeria's critical nursing skills gap through technology-driven education and global curriculum standards.Addressing a Critical Healthcare Challenge:Nigeria faces an acute shortage of well-trained nurses equipped to meet international standards, contributing to diminished healthcare outcomes and limiting workforce mobility. Current nursing education programs often lack practical training, up-to-date curricula, and alignment with global benchmarks. Graceland College of Nursing addresses these challenges by offering an innovative solution designed to close the skills gap, improve patient care, and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness in the global healthcare labor market.Innovative Education Tailored for Global Competency:Graceland College of Nursing delivers a technology-enabled, hands-on nursing education that emphasizes clinical excellence and practical readiness. Through its globally aligned curriculum and partnerships with foreign-trained faculty, the college ensures 100% success in nursing board exams and equips graduates with skills applicable locally and internationally. The institution's focus on simulation technology and real-world hospital exposure near Lagos's leading healthcare facilities sets it apart as a leader in nursing education transformation.FasterCapital Partnership:A Catalyst for Growth:Through FasterCapital's LaunchUp program, Graceland gains access to strategic mentoring, capital-raising expertise, and global networks crucial for scaling its impact. FasterCapital's rigorous selection process reflects its confidence in Graceland's innovative approach and market potential. This collaboration is set to expedite Graceland's expansion, enabling integration of advanced simulation technologies and enhancement of academic infrastructure, with a targeted raise of $250,000.Executive Insights:Smith Ogunyomi, Chief Executive Director of Graceland College of Nursing, said:"Joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program is a transformative milestone for Graceland. This partnership empowers us to elevate nursing education in Nigeria, shape future healthcare leaders, and unlock global opportunities for our students."Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, remarked:"Graceland College of Nursing exemplifies the bold innovation needed to close healthcare workforce gaps in emerging markets. Their commitment to clinical excellence and digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture high-impact startups. We are proud to support their journey toward regional leadership in healthcare education."Growth Trajectory and Future Outlook:In the coming months, Graceland will prioritize expanding its campus facilities, deploying state-of-the-art simulation labs, and enhancing curriculum delivery through digital platforms. The college aims to increase enrollment and extend partnerships with healthcare providers across West Africa. Fundraising efforts continue, targeting $250,000 to support these initiatives, underpinning a vision to establish Graceland as the premier nursing education institution in the region and a benchmark for international standards.About Graceland College of Nursing:Founded in Lagos to tackle Nigeria's nursing shortage, Graceland College of Nursing combines innovative education with practical experience. Its mission is to produce Registered Nurses (RNs) who exceed global competencies and improve healthcare outcomes through technology-driven learning and international collaboration.About FasterCapital:FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of the number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The LaunchUp program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.Media Contact:Rasha Almasrirasha.almasri@fastercapital.com+1 (512) 400-0256