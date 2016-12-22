News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rebecca Pillsbury featured in SPARK in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Ghostwriter and author takes the mystery out of ghostwriting and educates people on its benefits.
Rebecca Pillsbury is the author of the award-winning memoir, Finding Ecstasy, and Saved by the Blues. Through her ghostwriting and editing company, Duende Press, she helps business leaders, adventure travelers, celebrities, and others tell their transformational stories.In SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE, Rebecca wrote a column about ghostwriting and how it can help some people finally get their book out to the world.
"Hiring a ghostwriter doesn't necessarily mean 'your book' will consist of someone else's words and ideas. Ghostwriting, when done authentically (in my opinion), is capturing another's ideas and voice and organizing them into a format that is marketable and enjoyable to read. This is usually done via recording interviews, then transcribing them and turning them into prose. " says Rebecca.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, six times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media. It may be read at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission requests and guidelines for the SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine may be found at:
http://positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 7178277275
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse