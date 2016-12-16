News By Tag
Imran Finishes Shooting Of His Upcoming Film 'Sargoshiyan'
Imran Khan made his debut in 1991 with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Inteha Pyar ki' and was also seen in strong character roles in many movies.
'Sargoshiyan' exhibits the unperceived and unexplored part of Kashmir. Imran recently wrapped up shooting of the film and has successfully captured uncharted places in Doodhpathri, Awantipora ruins, Mughal Road, Aharbal Falls, Badpathar and many more lesser travelled exotic locations of Jammu and Kashmir giving the audience a landscape image.
The candor of the movie lies in the pride and simplicity of Kashmir and Kashmiri people. The film highlights human relationships along with Kashmiri Culture adding flavour to it.
Imran says "Considering it's my first directorial venture shooting at remote beautiful villages of Kashmir would have been impossible without the help from the J&K Tourism, J&K government, our Indian Milatry and of course the warm hearted and ever helpful locals of the beautiful valley! Given the vast locales there was eminent travel and became a logistical challenge, but I am fortunate to have the wonderful and supportive star cast who stood by me in - 5* temperatures with a big smile!"
'Sargoshiyan' would be released under the banner of Imran Khan Productions and is slated to release in March 2017.
