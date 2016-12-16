 
News By Tag
* Imran Khan
* SARGOSHIYAN
* Shahbaz Khan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Imran Finishes Shooting Of His Upcoming Film 'Sargoshiyan'

 
 
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
MUMBAI, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Actor turned Director-Producer Imran Khan has recently finished his last schedule of his upcoming film 'Sargoshiyan,' which stars Indraneil Sengupta, Hassan Zaidi, Sara Khan, Aditi Bhatia, Khalid Siddiqui, Alok Nath, Fareeda Jalal, Tom Alter, Shahbaz Khan and prominent Kashmiri actors.

Imran Khan made his debut in 1991 with Rishi Kapoor in the film 'Inteha Pyar ki' and was also seen in strong character roles in many movies.

'Sargoshiyan' exhibits the unperceived and unexplored part of Kashmir. Imran recently wrapped up shooting of the film and has successfully captured uncharted places in Doodhpathri, Awantipora ruins, Mughal Road, Aharbal Falls, Badpathar and many more lesser travelled exotic locations of Jammu and Kashmir giving the audience a landscape image.

The candor of the movie lies in the pride and simplicity of Kashmir and Kashmiri people. The film highlights human relationships along with Kashmiri Culture adding flavour to it.

Imran says "Considering it's my first directorial venture shooting at remote beautiful villages of Kashmir would have been impossible without the help from the J&K Tourism, J&K government, our Indian Milatry and of course the warm hearted and ever helpful locals of the beautiful valley! Given the vast locales there was eminent travel and became a logistical challenge, but I am fortunate to have the wonderful and supportive star cast who stood by me in - 5* temperatures with a big smile!"

'Sargoshiyan' would be released under the banner of Imran Khan Productions and is slated to release in March 2017.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Imran Khan, SARGOSHIYAN, Shahbaz Khan
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share