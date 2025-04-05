 

Community Leaders Show Teens in Louisiana How to Avoid Real-Life Pitfalls & Bad Outcomes

Acy Brown, Businessman and Philanthropist, Leads Youth Group on Eye-Opening Tour of Angola Prison in Louisiana
By:
 
 
Acy Brown with Youth Group at Jonesboro PD
Acy Brown with Youth Group at Jonesboro PD
CHATHAM, La. - April 5, 2025 - PRLog -- Acy Brown, a prominent businessman and philanthropist from Chatham, Louisiana, took a group of local youth on an impactful tour of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola Prison, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The visit, aimed at promoting education, awareness, and positive life choices, was accompanied by Jonesboro Chief of Police, Israel Smith.

The youth group, made up of young individuals from Jonesboro, experienced an unforgettable day that not only introduced them to the history of Louisiana's prison system but also provided the unique opportunity to interact with current inmates. The group toured the Louisiana Prison Museum and Cultural Center, gaining insight into the complex history of Angola Prison and its transformation over the years.

A key component of the day's activities was a powerful conversation with incarcerated individuals at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The prisoners shared their personal stories with the youth, discussing the consequences of poor decisions and the importance of making better life choices. This emotional exchange was designed to inspire the youth to steer clear of negative influences and understand the value of education, hard work, and resilience in the face of adversity.

"It's crucial for our young people to see the real-life impact of decisions that can lead to incarceration," said Acy Brown. "This tour is about showing them that there are consequences for actions, but also that it's never too late to make positive changes. It's important that they learn early on how to make the right choices that will keep them on the path to success."

Chief Israel Smith (who is also the Founder of New Hope❤️New Love —a mentorship organization dedicated to guiding and supporting youth who may be facing confusion or misguided paths in their lives—echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of community leaders taking active roles in guiding youth. "By bringing these young people face-to-face with the realities of life behind bars, we are teaching them invaluable lessons about responsibility, accountability, and the importance of staying out of trouble," he said.

The tour also served as a reminder of the vital role mentorship plays in youth development. Brown, Smith, and local community leaders, including Deacons Ricky Cash and Albert Smith of the New Hope Baptist Church in Chatham,LA, Terrance Blankenship (Head Football Coach of Jonesboro Hodge High School), and Officer John Bradley (Jonesboro Police Department)—have long advocated for providing young people with opportunities to engage with their community in meaningful ways, empowering them to make positive decisions that will help shape their futures.

The youth participants left Angola Prison not only with a deeper understanding of the consequences of crime but also with a renewed sense of hope and determination to stay on a path of personal and academic growth. Several of the young attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to share what they learned with their peers, spreading the message of the importance of making positive life choices. There were 9 teenagers total ranging from ages 13-16, each of whom embarked upon a life-changing experience during the field trip.

Acy Brown and his team of supporters remain committed to continuing such initiatives and creating more opportunities for local youth to engage in educational and life-shaping experiences.

For more information on Acy Brown's philanthropic efforts and upcoming community initiatives, please visit: www.donteandrewanniefoundation.org

About Acy Brown
Acy Brown is a successful businessman and philanthropist based in Chatham, Louisiana, dedicated to improving the lives of young people in his community. Through his foundation, he provides mentorship, educational opportunities, and support to help guide the next generation toward success. To learn more about Acy's business and philanthropic endeavors, please be sure to watch his documentary: The Art of Business | The Best of Both Worlds which is available on Amazon Prime and Tubi. Connect with Acy on InstaGram: @AcyBrown and Facebook: Acy Brown

Contact
The Posh Publicity Firm
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
Source:
Email:***@theposhpublicityfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Philanthropy
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chatham - Louisiana - United States
Page Updated Last on: Apr 05, 2025
