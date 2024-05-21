Author and Aspiring Sportscaster, Mekhi The Sports Guy, Chases his Dream & Pursues his Passion

Tampa Bay Area Teen Launches New Book To Teach Youth Athletes About The Importance of Good Sportsmanship in a Fun and Innovative Way!

-- A Tampa Bay-based teenager, Mekhi Welch, expands his brand by adding 'published author' to his list of accomplishments. His insightful and inspirational book,, was designed with the sports enthusiast in mind! Mekhi"Mekhi The Sports Guy" has always had a passion for all-thing-sports. Since around the age of four, he has had a unique ability to analyze statistics and sports history in a way well beyond his years. Friends and family have described Mekhi as a bonafide sports buff, and they've also marveled at his in-depth knowledge of multiple sports across a myriad of leagues. If you were to ask him about the NBA, he could give you accurate statistics for Bill Russell as well as the NBA's newly minted "Rookie of the Year," Victor Wembanyama—effortlessly crossing eras without missing a beat. Mekhi's earnest admiration for sports has opened a plethora of doors for him so far. For example, he's had the privilege of meeting Bucs Legend and 2023 NFL Hall of Fame inductee, Ronde' Barber. He also had the honor of meeting NFL Hall of Famer, Warren Sapp. One of his most shocking encounters of meeting a pro athlete was when he received a shout out from the Big Man himself, Shaquille O'Neal. And most recently, Mekhi attended the NFL Draft Experience in Detroit and had the awesome opportunity of seeing Lions' Wide Receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Lions' Legend, Barry Sanders in one amazing setting!"I don't take any of these wonderful opportunities for granted. I am grateful that my parents wholeheartedly support me—and my dreams. From the countless sports convos and fitness training sessions with my dad over the years, and the motivation and marketing expertise that I've received from my mom—I realize that I am truly blessed!", said Mekhi.Just like many other 13-year olds, Mekhi loves to play video games and attend live sporting events; But in addition to keeping a close eye on the latest sports news and trends, he also manages to create content for his podcast and his social media platforms, lend his sportscasting talents to local intramural sports, volunteer in his local community, earn grades that land him on the Honor Roll, as well as write and launch his debut book,As a newly-published author, Mekhi is hoping that his book will create a platform for him to speak to youth athletes about topics such as: The importance of good sportsmanship, having a positive mindset, and dreaming big! Mekhi knows exactly was dreaming big entails, and as such, his dream is to go to college to pursue a degree in Broadcasting Journalism. Upon graduation, he hopes to land a job with one on the prominent sports news shows."My dream is to become a sportscaster. I can already envision myself sitting behind the desk at SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn, First Take, Undisputed, Inside the NBA, The NFL Today—and/or becoming a contributing writer for Sports Illustrated. I believe that if I continue to work hard, my success is imminent.", said MekhiThis ambitious sports aficionado has his sights set on the big leagues, and he is determined to accomplish his goals and his dreams. In Mekhi's world, dreams really do come true. For instance, he already has a couple of speaking engagements lined up for this Summer, and he's also planning to attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles in July. Needless to say, Mekhi is a young man on a mission! He has an exceptional ability to convey an in-depth analysis of multiple sports, while also motivating others to win at the game of life! His keen insight paired with his admirable work ethic sets him a part from the rest.has already accomplished a lot of amazing things—but the truth is, he's just getting warmed up! #StayTunedTo learn more about Mekhi, connect with him via Instagram @MekhiTheSportsGuy, Subscribe to his YouTube channel: Mekhi The Sports Guy, or order a copy of his new book:which is available now on Amazon. Click this link to snag your copy today>>