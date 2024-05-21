Follow on Google News
Author and Aspiring Sportscaster, Mekhi The Sports Guy, Chases his Dream & Pursues his Passion
Tampa Bay Area Teen Launches New Book To Teach Youth Athletes About The Importance of Good Sportsmanship in a Fun and Innovative Way!
"I don't take any of these wonderful opportunities for granted. I am grateful that my parents wholeheartedly support me—and my dreams. From the countless sports convos and fitness training sessions with my dad over the years, and the motivation and marketing expertise that I've received from my mom—I realize that I am truly blessed!", said Mekhi.
Just like many other 13-year olds, Mekhi loves to play video games and attend live sporting events; But in addition to keeping a close eye on the latest sports news and trends, he also manages to create content for his podcast and his social media platforms, lend his sportscasting talents to local intramural sports, volunteer in his local community, earn grades that land him on the Honor Roll, as well as write and launch his debut book, "All Things Sports! Volume 1: A peek inside my playbook". As a newly-published author, Mekhi is hoping that his book will create a platform for him to speak to youth athletes about topics such as: The importance of good sportsmanship, having a positive mindset, and dreaming big! Mekhi knows exactly was dreaming big entails, and as such, his dream is to go to college to pursue a degree in Broadcasting Journalism. Upon graduation, he hopes to land a job with one on the prominent sports news shows.
"My dream is to become a sportscaster. I can already envision myself sitting behind the desk at SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn, First Take, Undisputed, Inside the NBA, The NFL Today—and/
This ambitious sports aficionado has his sights set on the big leagues, and he is determined to accomplish his goals and his dreams. In Mekhi's world, dreams really do come true. For instance, he already has a couple of speaking engagements lined up for this Summer, and he's also planning to attend the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles in July. Needless to say, Mekhi is a young man on a mission! He has an exceptional ability to convey an in-depth analysis of multiple sports, while also motivating others to win at the game of life! His keen insight paired with his admirable work ethic sets him a part from the rest. Mekhi The Sports Guy has already accomplished a lot of amazing things—but the truth is, he's just getting warmed up! #StayTuned
To learn more about Mekhi, connect with him via Instagram @MekhiTheSportsGuy, Subscribe to his YouTube channel: Mekhi The Sports Guy, or order a copy of his new book: All Things Sports! which is available now on Amazon. Click this link to snag your copy today>>
