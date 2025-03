A Businessman's Donation to a Local Softball Team Helps Them to Take their Game to the Next Level!

Acy Brown, Local Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, joins forces with the Ouachita Junior High School Softball Team by Donating Equipment & Merchandise

-- Acy Brown, a well-known philanthropist and community advocate, has made a generous donation of equipment to the Ouachita Junior High School girl's softball team in Monroe, Louisiana. Brown's contribution is set to empower the young athletes with the necessary tools to excel in the sport, ensuring a successful and positive experience for the team.The donation includes a new Louisville Slugger aluminum bat, Academy Sports + Outdoors softballs, and Rawlings fielding gloves that will significantly improve the team's ability to compete at a higher level. For many of the players, this donation provides them with access to equipment they otherwise might not have had the opportunity to use."Being able to give back to the communities that have supported me has always been important to me," said Acy Brown. "The girls of Ouachita Junior High School have so much potential, and I hope that this donation will help them not only improve their skills but also build confidence and teamwork. It's an investment in their future, both on and off the field."Brown, who has been deeply involved in numerous charitable causes throughout Louisiana, has a long history of supporting youth programs and education through his non-profit organization, The Donte Andrew Annie 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation. His donation comes at a time when many school sports teams are facing financial challenges, making contributions like these even more vital to the success of the students."We are incredibly grateful to Mr. Brown for his generosity,"said the team's head coach, Jasmine Tillman. "This donation will make a huge difference for our girls, and it shows them how much the community believes in their potential. It's not just about the equipment – it's about the support, the belief, and the encouragement they receive from people like Acy Brown."The Ouachita Junior High School girl's softball team has already seen a positive impact on their performance and morale thanks to this generous donation. With the season underway, the team is more motivated than ever to work hard and achieve success both on and off the field. They are led by a positive and impactful coaching staff: Jasmine Tillman- Headcoach, Jesse Flunder- Assistant coach, Taylar McConnell- Assistant coach, and Allyson Griffin- Assistant coach.Acy Brown's continued commitment to improving the lives of young people in the region serves as an inspiring reminder of the difference one person can make in their community. The team, their families, and the entire city of Monroe are thankful for his support and look forward to the ongoing success of the Ouachita Junior High School girl's softball team. He is no stranger to leading with love—And he continues to his commitment to being God's hands extended in his local community of Chatham (and surrounding areas).For more information about Acy Brown's philanthropic efforts, or to make a contribution, please contact his office at (318) 548-6868.Acy Brown is a philanthropist and dedicated community advocate based in Chatham, Louisiana. Known for his passion for giving back, he has supported numerous initiatives in education, youth programs, and local charities. Brown's mission is to uplift and empower the next generation through resources, mentorship, and encouragement. Acy Brown is also on a mission to expand his brand partnerships with various businesses/corporations such as Academy, the NFL, the WNBA, the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and USWNT (United States Women's National Team) as well as USYS (United States Youth Soccer). Moreover, his goal is to be able to support needy/less fortunate schools/sports teams as his Brand continues to grow. To learn more about Acy's business and philanthropic endeavors, please be sure to watch his documentary:The Art of Business | The Best of Both Worlds which is available on Amazon Prime and Tubi. For a sneak peek of this "Anointed, Timeless, Masterpiece"check out the film's trailer, by clicking this link: https://youtu.be/ iTaiVgzIhEg Connect with Acy on InstaGram: @AcyBrown