First Class Talent Agency Embarks on a New Endeavor by Expanding its Agency to the Southeast Region
First Class Talent Agency (FCTA), a premier Los Angeles-based talent agency, is proud to announce the launch of First Class Talent Agency Southeast (FCTA Southeast)
Helmed by industry veterans, Nathaniel Love and Marvin Winans Jr., FCTA Southeast is committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent while fostering strong connections with casting directors, production companies, and advertising agencies. As film and television production continues to grow in Atlanta and beyond, the agency is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between regional talent and top-tier industry opportunities.
"We're excited to be at the forefront of the Southeast's growing entertainment scene," said Nate Love, Co-Founder and Talent Acquisition Partner of FCTA Southeast. "The region is seeing an influx of production and commercial opportunities, and we want to ensure that talented artists have the representation and support they need to thrive in this expanding market."
Faith & Family Division: A Unique Focus
In addition to traditional theatrical and commercial representation, FCTA Southeast has launched a Faith & Family Division, designed to serve actors and creatives seeking opportunities in faith-based entertainment. Recognizing the increasing demand for uplifting, values-driven content, this specialized division will connect Christian actors with roles that align with their artistic and personal convictions.
"Our goal is to foster lasting relationships between our clients and top industry professionals, positioning our talent for success both regionally and nationally,"
Why FCTA Southeast? In addition to offering world-class talent representation, there are a bevy of other amenities provided to its clientele, including but not limited to:
A Legacy of Excellence
Founded by Sandy Hunter and Cynthia Barry, First Class Talent Agency has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the entertainment industry, providing personalized representation and career guidance for its clients. Nathaniel Love and Marvin Winans Jr. bring their wealth of experience as performers, producers, and industry professionals to FCTA Southeast, ensuring that actors in the region receive the highest level of support.
With Atlanta and the broader Southeast becoming a powerhouse for film, television, and commercial production, FCTA Southeast is poised to redefine talent representation in the region—connecting rising stars with career-changing opportunities.
Looking For Representation?
We accept talent for across the board representation:
Connect with FCTA Southeast
For more information on First Class Talent Agency Southeast, visit https://www.firstclasstalentagency.com/
Contact
The Posh Publicity Firm
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
