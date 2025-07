Renowned Businessman, Acy Brown, Intertwines Philanthropy and Public Service in an Impactful Way

Chatham, Louisiana Native Adds Value To His Local Community & Seeks to expand his outreach efforts to neighboring communities including Lincoln Parish.

Acy Brown-Making a difference in his community!

Provide direct financial assistance to low-income families and individuals in Chatham and nearby communities.

Support the Council on Aging with contributions towards meal delivery, health screenings, and social programs.

Fund youth programs—scholarships, tutoring, mentorship, arts, and sports.

Partner with local nonprofits, schools, and community centers to maximize impact.

Donate : Tax-deductible contributions via PayPal and check to P.O. Box 180, Chatham, LA 71226.

Sponsor a Program: Commit to monthly giving in support of youth scholarships or senior meals.

Volunteer: Help deliver meals, tutor students, or organize community events.

Windy Calahan, MPA | NAACP President (Jackson Parish Branch)

Paradise Funeral Home (Jonesboro, Louisiana) also located in Jackson Parish—Ronald Washington-Owner

Grambling State University National Alumni Association (GUNAA) San Antonio Chapter: Demetrius Stewart-President and Leon Frye-Vice President

The Posh Publicity Firm

***@theposhpublicityfirm.com The Posh Publicity Firm

-- Acy Brown, renowned entrepreneur, high fashion/commercial print model, and community advocate from Chatham, Louisiana, is proud to announce the establishment of the, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the youth and older adults of Chatham and surrounding communities.Having already left a mark through his local philanthropic work with the Jackson Council on Aging Chatham Meal Site, Acy Brown is deepening his commitment with a structured platform aimed at delivering financial support, supplies, and enrichment programs for vulnerable populations. Acy had the pleasure of spending time at the Chatham Meal Site, whereas he gave a brief presentation and interfaced with local senior citizens—which he truly enjoyed! Cassandra Tatum, site manager for the Chatham Meal site was grateful to receive a merchandise donation from Acy's athleisure clothing lines:andThe Council on Aging in nearby Jackson Parish serves as a vital hub for senior citizens, providing recreational activities, health resources, and social engagement opportunities. Brown has partnered with these efforts through his meal-site involvement—helping to provide nutritious lunches, companionship, and essential services to local seniors.Inspired by longstanding inequities in youth access to educational and enrichment opportunities, Brown is focusing part of his foundation's funds on scholarships, after-school programming, and mentorship. This mission aligns with the philanthropic zeitgeist, as foundations across Louisiana rally to support youth development initiatives like AVID and ProStart .said Brown.While Acy is an avid philanthropist in his community, several organizations in Chatham and surrounding areas generously returned the favor by giving monetary donations to his Foundation—As well as provided substantive contributions for the distribution of his compelling documentary,. Thanks to the generosity of his donors, Acy has been able to add value to the lives of local youth and the elderly. Some of the illustrious donors include:Named in honor of Acy's loved ones, the foundation is a newly registered charitable organization in Chatham, LA, under the IRS records for Donte Andrew Annie Inc. All donations are fully tax‑deductible.Acy Brown continues to defy the odds by bringing enrichment, philanthropy, and life-changing opportunities to individuals from all walks of lifeAcy BrownFounder & Executive Director, Donte Annie Andrew FoundationEmail: donteandrewanniefoundation@ gmail.com or AcyBrown87@gmail.com Phone: (318) 548-6868Acy Brown is a Chatham native whose successful business ventures—ranging from fashion to documentary production—are matched by a fierce commitment to community service. Featured in Elite Luxury News, MarketWatch, and a myriad of other publications, Brown has been recognized for weaving entrepreneurship with social impact.in creating lasting change for Chatham's most vulnerable. Together, we can ensure that both our seniors and our children live with dignity, hope, and opportunity.