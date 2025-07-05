Follow on Google News
Renowned Businessman, Acy Brown, Intertwines Philanthropy and Public Service in an Impactful Way
Chatham, Louisiana Native Adds Value To His Local Community & Seeks to expand his outreach efforts to neighboring communities including Lincoln Parish.
Having already left a mark through his local philanthropic work with the Jackson Council on Aging Chatham Meal Site, Acy Brown is deepening his commitment with a structured platform aimed at delivering financial support, supplies, and enrichment programs for vulnerable populations. Acy had the pleasure of spending time at the Chatham Meal Site, whereas he gave a brief presentation and interfaced with local senior citizens—which he truly enjoyed! Cassandra Tatum, site manager for the Chatham Meal site was grateful to receive a merchandise donation from Acy's athleisure clothing lines: The Acy Brown Collection and Peace is Priceless.
Supporting Seniors at the Jackson Council on Aging Chatham Meal Site
The Council on Aging in nearby Jackson Parish serves as a vital hub for senior citizens, providing recreational activities, health resources, and social engagement opportunities. Brown has partnered with these efforts through his meal-site involvement—
Championing Youth Empowerment
Inspired by longstanding inequities in youth access to educational and enrichment opportunities, Brown is focusing part of his foundation's funds on scholarships, after-school programming, and mentorship. This mission aligns with the philanthropic zeitgeist, as foundations across Louisiana rally to support youth development initiatives like AVID and ProStart .
Foundation Mission & Goals
How to Support
Named in honor of Acy's loved ones, the foundation is a newly registered charitable organization in Chatham, LA, under the IRS records for Donte Andrew Annie Inc. All donations are fully tax‑deductible.
Acy Brown continues to defy the odds by bringing enrichment, philanthropy, and life-changing opportunities to individuals from all walks of life
Business Contact:
Acy Brown
Founder & Executive Director, Donte Annie Andrew Foundation
Email: donteandrewanniefoundation@
Phone: (318) 548-6868
About Acy Brown
Acy Brown is a Chatham native whose successful business ventures—ranging from fashion to documentary production—are matched by a fierce commitment to community service. Featured in Elite Luxury News, MarketWatch, and a myriad of other publications, Brown has been recognized for weaving entrepreneurship with social impact.
Join Acy Brown in creating lasting change for Chatham's most vulnerable. Together, we can ensure that both our seniors and our children live with dignity, hope, and opportunity.
Contact
The Posh Publicity Firm
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
