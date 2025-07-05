 

Renowned Businessman, Acy Brown, Intertwines Philanthropy and Public Service in an Impactful Way

Chatham, Louisiana Native Adds Value To His Local Community & Seeks to expand his outreach efforts to neighboring communities including Lincoln Parish.
By:
 
 
Acy Brown-Making a difference in his community!
Acy Brown-Making a difference in his community!
CHATHAM, La. - July 9, 2025 - PRLog -- Acy Brown, renowned entrepreneur, high fashion/commercial print model, and community advocate from Chatham, Louisiana, is proud to announce the establishment of the Donte Annie Andrew Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the youth and older adults of Chatham and surrounding communities.

Having already left a mark through his local philanthropic work with the Jackson Council on Aging Chatham Meal Site, Acy Brown is deepening his commitment with a structured platform aimed at delivering financial support, supplies, and enrichment programs for vulnerable populations. Acy had the pleasure of spending time at the Chatham Meal Site, whereas he gave a brief presentation and interfaced with local senior citizens—which he truly enjoyed! Cassandra Tatum, site manager for the Chatham Meal site was grateful to receive a merchandise donation from Acy's athleisure clothing lines: The Acy Brown Collection and Peace is Priceless.

Supporting Seniors at the Jackson Council on Aging Chatham Meal Site
The Council on Aging in nearby Jackson Parish serves as a vital hub for senior citizens, providing recreational activities, health resources, and social engagement opportunities. Brown has partnered with these efforts through his meal-site involvement—helping to provide nutritious lunches, companionship, and essential services to local seniors.

Championing Youth Empowerment
Inspired by longstanding inequities in youth access to educational and enrichment opportunities, Brown is focusing part of his foundation's funds on scholarships, after-school programming, and mentorship. This mission aligns with the philanthropic zeitgeist, as foundations across Louisiana rally to support youth development initiatives like AVID and ProStart .

Foundation Mission & Goals
  • Provide direct financial assistance to low-income families and individuals in Chatham and nearby communities.
  • Support the Council on Aging with contributions towards meal delivery, health screenings, and social programs.
  • Fund youth programs—scholarships, tutoring, mentorship, arts, and sports.
  • Partner with local nonprofits, schools, and community centers to maximize impact.
"My vision is simple: to build a stronger, more connected Chatham—one where our elders are honored and our children are given the tools to thrive," said Brown. "Through the Donte Annie Andrew Foundation, we can deliver hope and opportunity right here in our hometown."

How to Support
  • Donate: Tax-deductible contributions via PayPal and check to P.O. Box 180, Chatham, LA 71226.
  • Sponsor a Program: Commit to monthly giving in support of youth scholarships or senior meals.
  • Volunteer: Help deliver meals, tutor students, or organize community events.
While Acy is an avid philanthropist in his community, several organizations in Chatham and surrounding areas generously returned the favor by giving monetary donations to his Foundation—As well as provided substantive contributions for the distribution of his compelling documentary, "The Art of Business: The Best of Both Worlds". Thanks to the generosity of his donors, Acy has been able to add value to the lives of local youth and the elderly. Some of the illustrious donors include:
  • Windy Calahan, MPA | NAACP President (Jackson Parish Branch)
  • Paradise Funeral Home (Jonesboro, Louisiana) also located in Jackson Parish—Ronald Washington-Owner
  • Grambling State University National Alumni Association (GUNAA) San Antonio Chapter: Demetrius Stewart-President and Leon Frye-Vice President
About The Donte Annie Andrew Foundation
Named in honor of Acy's loved ones, the foundation is a newly registered charitable organization in Chatham, LA, under the IRS records for Donte Andrew Annie Inc. All donations are fully tax‑deductible.

Acy Brown continues to defy the odds by bringing enrichment, philanthropy, and life-changing opportunities to individuals from all walks of life

Business Contact:
Acy Brown
Founder & Executive Director, Donte Annie Andrew Foundation
Email: donteandrewanniefoundation@gmail.com or AcyBrown87@gmail.com
Phone: (318) 548-6868

About Acy Brown
Acy Brown is a Chatham native whose successful business ventures—ranging from fashion to documentary production—are matched by a fierce commitment to community service. Featured in Elite Luxury News, MarketWatch, and a myriad of other publications, Brown has been recognized for weaving entrepreneurship with social impact.

Join Acy Brown in creating lasting change for Chatham's most vulnerable. Together, we can ensure that both our seniors and our children live with dignity, hope, and opportunity.

