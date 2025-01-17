Follow on Google News
Michael Flowers, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Joins Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council
Zensights Principal Consultant to support program that fulfills Dreams for terminally-ill veterans
Flowers served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He has since held various leadership and management positions within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, drawing on his extensive experience and impressive expertise from his years of service.
"I learned so much from my fellow Marines during my 24 years of service, I thought joining Dream Foundation's Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council would be a great way to give back to my fellow veterans in need," says Flowers.
In addition to his commitment to Dreams for Veterans, Flowers has served on numerous boards, including the USAA Insurance and Financial Services Advisory Panel, the Department of Veterans Affairs Epilepsy Centers of Excellence National Advisory Board, and the American Lung Association of the Southeast.
"Dreams for Veterans plays a vital role in end-of-life care for our veterans, and Michael Flowers' experience and passion will help the program continue its current growth," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "We are fortunate and honored to welcome him."
Dreams for Veterans honors veterans by fulfilling their final Dreams, providing them, their families and caregivers joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. Veterans Advisory Council members support the program with professional expertise, connections to local and national resources, philanthropic care, and other needed assistance.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty-one years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
About Dreams for Veterans:
Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans, service members, and their families. Dream recipients are terminally-ill U.S. military veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard in every state and Puerto Rico. This program acknowledges these groups and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: dreamsforveterans.org
