Dream Foundation Launches the Dream Challenge
Applications are open for supporters to run in the BMW Berlin Marathon and the 50th Marine Corps Marathon to raise funds for Dreams for Veterans.
By: Dream Foundation
"The BMW Berlin Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon are bucket-list experiences for marathon runners around the world, but entries are hard to come by," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "It's very fitting that one person's dream challenge can help fulfill the final Dream of someone facing the end of their life!"
The Berlin Marathon takes place in September. It starts and ends near the iconic Brandenburg Gate, and those in the know say it has a real carnival and party atmosphere. Entry is by lottery only, and the lottery is closed, but dedicated runners can apply to join Dream Foundation's Dream Challenge.
The 50th MCM will take place in October. Participants will run through cheering crowds past the National Mall, Lincoln Memorial, Capitol Hill, and the Marine Corps War Memorial. Those who've run it say that it's the experience of a lifetime. Because it's organized by the Marines, it has that feeling of 'esprit de corps' like no other race. And as the event is celebrating its 50th year, it's bound to be extra-special.
Those who can't attend the MCM in person can enter the MCM 10k and run wherever they are.
Dr. Rupa Dainer, who serves on Dream Foundation's board, will be taking part in the MCM. As a U.S. Navy Veteran, Dream Foundation's Dreams for Veterans program has a special place in her heart. She says, "When you help make veterans' Dreams come true, you give those who have served a gift in return – the gift of their final Dream to round out a life selflessly lived."
Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization. Its Dreams for Veterans program was launched ten years ago to serve veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard. All Dreams provide recipients with joy, comfort and closure at the end of life.
The BMW Berlin Marathon and the 50th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) are just the first challenges of Dream Foundation's Dream Challenge. Supporters can apply for all available challenges and turn any challenge into a fundraiser for Dreams at dreamfoundation.org/
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
About Dreams for Veterans:
Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans, service members, and their families. Dream recipients are terminally-ill U.S. military veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard in every state and Puerto Rico. This program acknowledges these groups and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: DreamsforVeterans.org (http://www.dreamsforveterans.org/)
