Mike Edmondson, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joins Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council
Edmondson to support program that fulfills Dreams for terminally-ill veterans
By: Dream Foundation
"As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Dreams for Veterans is very personal to me. I recognize and understand the sacrifices that fellow veterans have made for our country," says Edmondson. "Dreams for Veterans offers a great way to support those who don't have much time left by fulfilling their Dreams. Aligning deeply with the program's vision, I decided to join the advisory council to help magnify and enhance the impact of the work. "
Edmondson is a United States Naval Academy graduate and served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He has since worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years, including 17 years at Amgen. At Amgen, Edmondson has an outstanding record in leading sales teams to excellence. He previously led Amgen's Black Employee Network and has been instrumental in helping to further Amgen's efforts toward inclusion and belonging among all of its workforce. He was recognized in 2024 by SAVOY and BlackDoctor.org for his influence and tireless efforts.
"Mike provides an important and refreshing perspective to the palliative care we provide for veterans and active service members," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "I am eager to begin our work together, which will undoubtedly enhance the Dreams for Veterans program."
Dreams for Veterans honors veterans by fulfilling their final Dreams, providing them, their families and caregivers joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. Veterans Advisory Council members support the program with professional expertise, connections to local and national resources, philanthropic care, and other needed assistance.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty-one years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
About Dreams for Veterans:
Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans, service members, and their families. Dream recipients are terminally-ill U.S. military veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard in every state and Puerto Rico. This program acknowledges these groups and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: dreamsforveterans.org
Contact
Dani Cordaro
dani@dreamfoundation.org
8055392222
