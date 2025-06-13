 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Customer Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

Careington's Customer CARE Team Named Finalist in the 2025 Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards

By:
 
FRISCO, Texas - June 17, 2025 - PRLog -- Careington International Corporation is proud to announce that Customer Contact Week has selected Careington's Customer CARE team as a finalist in the Best in Class Contact Center (100+ seats) category for the 2025 CCW Excellence Awards. These prestigious awards honor the most innovative companies and top-performing leaders for their extraordinary contributions that raise the bar for the customer contact profession.

With more than 45 years of expertise in the health and wellness benefits space, Careington continues to lead through innovation, exceptional service and an unwavering commitment to expanding affordable access to care. Careington has developed an expansive portfolio of 150+ health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products and services designed to provide cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington also delivers full-scale administrative services – including customer service, licensed enrollment, claims administration and more – through its affiliated nationally licensed third party administrator (TPA).

At the heart of Careington's superior service is its Customer CARE team made up of more than 200 dedicated professionals who deliver high-touch support to more than 30 million members and thousands of clients nationwide across the Careington companies and brands. As the first point of contact for all member, client and provider interactions, the CARE team assists with a wide range of support needs – from product education, account maintenance and eligibility verification to provider searches, fulfillment requests, claims inquiries and other concierge-level services. The team's approach is grounded in the core values for which it was named – Compassion, Accountability, Responsiveness and Empowerment.

Careington's success in the contact center space is driven by a strong investment in both people and technology. The organization has implemented advanced tools, including AI-enhanced IVR and self service capabilities, generative conversational and translation solutions, and next-generation CRM and knowledge management systems. These innovations have improved call center efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction and empowered representatives to focus on more complex call requests while delivering meaningful, personalized interactions.

"The Customer CARE team is honored to be named a finalist and receive this recognition as a leading and accomplished contact center," Lora Lawson, vice president of contact centers, said. "Our team's success is built on continuous investment in cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training and a deep commitment to professional development – allowing us to provide the outstanding service our clients, members and providers deserve."

Careington is recognized alongside a distinguished group of finalists including Kroger, Nespresso, WebMD Health Services, UPMC Health Plan, Synovus Bank and Broad River Retail.

"Careington is proud to have our Customer CARE team recognized alongside some of the most respected organizations across industries," Careington CEO Stewart Sweda said. "This achievement reflects our entire family of companies' dedication to delivering outstanding service. We're especially proud to celebrate the talent, commitment and hard work of every CARE team member who made this accomplishment possible."

For more information about Careington's product and service offerings, please visit careington.com.

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefit space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount healthcare companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all four affiliate companies, 12 unique brands and industry-best products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national dental PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. Careington's innovative solutions are available to a wide range of clients, including employers of any size or industry, carriers, Medicare Advantage companies, TPAs, associations, unions, affinity groups, brokers, benefits consultants, individual consumers and more. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.

Contact
Jamie Saunders
***@careington.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@careington.com Email Verified
Tags:Customer Service
Industry:Health
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Careington International Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jun 17, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share