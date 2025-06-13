Follow on Google News
Careington's Customer CARE Team Named Finalist in the 2025 Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards
With more than 45 years of expertise in the health and wellness benefits space, Careington continues to lead through innovation, exceptional service and an unwavering commitment to expanding affordable access to care. Careington has developed an expansive portfolio of 150+ health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products and services designed to provide cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington also delivers full-scale administrative services – including customer service, licensed enrollment, claims administration and more – through its affiliated nationally licensed third party administrator (TPA).
At the heart of Careington's superior service is its Customer CARE team made up of more than 200 dedicated professionals who deliver high-touch support to more than 30 million members and thousands of clients nationwide across the Careington companies and brands. As the first point of contact for all member, client and provider interactions, the CARE team assists with a wide range of support needs – from product education, account maintenance and eligibility verification to provider searches, fulfillment requests, claims inquiries and other concierge-level services. The team's approach is grounded in the core values for which it was named – Compassion, Accountability, Responsiveness and Empowerment.
Careington's success in the contact center space is driven by a strong investment in both people and technology. The organization has implemented advanced tools, including AI-enhanced IVR and self service capabilities, generative conversational and translation solutions, and next-generation CRM and knowledge management systems. These innovations have improved call center efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction and empowered representatives to focus on more complex call requests while delivering meaningful, personalized interactions.
"The Customer CARE team is honored to be named a finalist and receive this recognition as a leading and accomplished contact center," Lora Lawson, vice president of contact centers, said. "Our team's success is built on continuous investment in cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training and a deep commitment to professional development – allowing us to provide the outstanding service our clients, members and providers deserve."
Careington is recognized alongside a distinguished group of finalists including Kroger, Nespresso, WebMD Health Services, UPMC Health Plan, Synovus Bank and Broad River Retail.
"Careington is proud to have our Customer CARE team recognized alongside some of the most respected organizations across industries,"
About Careington International Corporation
Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefit space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator, and one of the largest privately held discount healthcare companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all four affiliate companies, 12 unique brands and industry-best products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national dental PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. Careington's innovative solutions are available to a wide range of clients, including employers of any size or industry, carriers, Medicare Advantage companies, TPAs, associations, unions, affinity groups, brokers, benefits consultants, individual consumers and more. For information on Careington's products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com.
