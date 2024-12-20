Follow on Google News
National GEM Consortium Celebrates Dr. Johney Green Jr's Selection as Director of Savannah River
Dr. Walter Massey's tenure as Director of Argonne National Laboratory (1979-1984) was marked by his exceptional leadership in advancing high-energy physics, materials science, and computational research while strengthening Argonne's research culture through collaborative partnerships. Similarly, Dr. Bill Wiley, as Director of PNNL from 1984-1994, championed technical excellence, environmental stewardship, and innovation, helping position the lab as a leader in scientific discovery and environmental research.
Dr. Green's appointment highlights a remarkable career built on a foundation of academic and professional excellence nurtured through his involvement with the National GEM Consortium. His journey from GEM Fellow to Lab Director exemplifies the Consortium's mission of fostering talent from underrepresented communities in STEM and supporting careers in science and engineering.
Dr. Green brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in scientific research, innovation, and national laboratory operations. His expertise in energy systems integration, advanced manufacturing, and national security aligns with SRNL's mission to advance environmental sustainability, nuclear security, and energy resilience research.
His leadership roles have included serving as Associate Laboratory Director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), where he led transformative research initiatives focused on energy systems and integration technologies. He previously held senior leadership roles at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), overseeing cutting-edge programs in clean energy, manufacturing, and transportation technologies.
As a recognized leader in the scientific community, Dr. Green has received numerous industry and government awards, holds U.S. patents in combustion science, and has authored several peer-reviewed scientific publications. His career path reflects GEM's mission to advance STEM careers through graduate fellowships and professional development.
As former Chair of the GEM Board of Directors, Dr. Green championed initiatives aimed at building an inclusive pipeline of graduate scholars and researchers in STEM fields. Under his leadership, GEM strengthened partnerships with federal agencies, industry leaders, and academic institutions to expand opportunities for underrepresented groups in science and engineering careers.
His selection as SRNL Director underscores the critical role that diverse leadership plays in shaping the future of scientific research and technological advancement in the U.S. Department of Energy's national laboratory system.
Founded in 1976, the National GEM Consortium (https://www.gemfellowship.org) is a premier nonprofit organization that connects highly qualified primarily underrepresented talent to graduate education and professional development opportunities in STEM fields. GEM has partnered with top academic institutions, corporations, and federal laboratories to create pathways for thousands of minority students pursuing advanced degrees and leadership roles in science and engineering.
