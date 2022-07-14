News By Tag
GEM Announces the Appointment of Dr. Johney Green Jr., Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board
Green serves as the associate laboratory director for the Mechanical and Thermal Engineering Sciences directorate at the U.S Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado. He oversees NREL's transportation, buildings, wind, water, geothermal, advanced manufacturing, concentrating solar power, and Arctic research programs, which encompass a portfolio of approximately $200 million and more than 550 employees. The directorate conducts research and development to enable technology innovations in the areas of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and renewable power. Additionally, Green played a key role in transforming NREL's wind site near Boulder, Colorado into its Flatirons Campus and transitioned that campus from a single-program wind research site to a multi-program research campus that is the foundational experimental platform for DOE's Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) initiative.
Prior to assuming his current position, Green held a number of leadership roles at DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), where he served as director of the Energy and Transportation Science Division and group leader for fuels, engines, and emissions research. Green received a GEM Fellowship with ORNL as his sponsor, where he interned for two years.
Green is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an SAE International fellow. He has served on numerous advisory boards for organizations including the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Tennessee, and the University of Memphis.
Green holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Memphis and a master's and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
"Being a GEM Fellow and having the opportunity to intern at a national laboratory, changed the trajectory of my career," said Green. "I know first-hand the impact this organization can have, and I'm looking forward to expanding the impact of GEM as Tim Archer and others before me as Chairman have done."
Brennon Marcano, CEO of The National GEM Consortium, echoed those comments as well. "Under the leadership of Tim Archer, GEM has been able to make significant strides and we are forever grateful to Tim for that. But just like in the past, we continue to push this organization to greater heights, and I can think of nobody better to help us shift into an even higher gear than Dr. Johney Green. I look forward to working and strategizing with him."
About GEM
The National GEM Consortium (http://www.gemfellowship.org) is a 45-year-old national non-profit whose vision is scientific impact. The organization supports that vision through its mission which is to enhance the value of the nation's human capital by increasing the participation of underrepresented groups (African Americans, American Indians, and Hispanic Americans) at the master's and doctoral levels in engineering and science. We identify technical leaders for advanced careers in industry, academic and government agencies by preparing and selecting highly qualified GEM Fellows to complete a program of graduate study and internships through our University and Corporate Members, Alumni, and other strategic partners. GEM develops funding to award Fellowships, create collaborative research opportunities and builds networks to support Fellows in achieving academic and professional success.
