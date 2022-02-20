News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The National GEM Consortium achieves top White House honor for outstanding efforts in promoting STEM
Organization receives 2022 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM)
Founded at the University of Notre Dame, GEM has been instrumental in its mission to enhance the value of the nation's human capital by increasing the participation of underrepresented groups (African Americans, American Indians, and Hispanic Americans) at the master's and doctoral levels in engineering and science. To date, the organization has graduated over 4,000 GEM fellowships including researchers, professors, entrepreneurs, inventors, and business leaders.
"For the past 45 years GEM has been supporting the best and brightest talent in STEM, who are also members of underrepresented communities. These individuals not only achieve their fullest potential, but also give back to help those coming up behind them," said GEM CEO, Brennon Marcano. "This award goes to every GEM fellow, alum and consortium member who have always believed in the power and positive effect of mentorship. It is a community that has advanced scientific impact, and we are ecstatic to be recognized at the highest levels in the U.S."
PAESMEM recognizes the critical roles mentors play outside the traditional classroom in the academic and professional development of the future STEM workforce, now at a critical shortage of qualified professionals. Between 2005 and 2015, STEM employment in the United States grew by nearly 25% – over five times more than non-STEM employment over the same period. Throughout the 2020s, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 1,000,000 STEM jobs will have been added, representing nearly 11% growth and at a median annual wage of $89,780.1
"For our industry, the need to attract and retain top talent is vital. GEM has proven to be a strategic partner to create strong pathways to not only employment, but meaningful careers in the semiconductor industry," said Tim Archer, President and CEO Lam Research, and current GEM Board Chair. "GEM fills a critical need to develop and provide access to a highly skilled workforce to sustain technological advances across many industries to ensure a bright and sustainable future."
As an organization with close to 200 members including all IVY league schools, the top 50 Engineering schools, HBCUs and MSIs and close to 70 major corporations, GEM has a vast network to support the effort to ensure that all Americans can fully participate in STEM careers regardless of gender, race, resources, or geography.
The National Science Foundation (NSF) administers the PAESMEM awards program on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Awardees receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, a monetary prize, and connections to prior year awardees to build lasting partnerships across the nation.
For more information about the National GEM Consortium please visit www.gemfellowship.org
About NSF
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is a United States government agency that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health. With an annual budget of about US$7.8 billion (fiscal year 2018), the NSF funds approximately 24% of all federally supported basic research conducted by the United States' colleges and universities. The NSF can be reached directly by telephone at (703) 292-5111, or by email at info@nsf.gov or snail mail at 2415 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.
About The National GEM Consortium
The mission of the National GEM Consortium is to enhance the value of the nation's human capital by increasing the participation of underrepresented groups (African Americans, American Indians and Hispanic Americans) at the master's and doctoral levels in engineering and science. We are a unique and powerful connection to a national network of universities and employers. This partnership promotes the participation of underrepresented groups in post-graduate STEM education and the technical workforce. The employees shaping our nation's ability to remain a global leader in innovation and economic prosperity must fully utilize the talents of all Americans and reflect the country's changing demographics.
Contact
Sima Hassassian (COO)
The National GEM Consortium
***@gemfellowship.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse