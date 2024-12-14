Follow on Google News
Publisher Dr. Eunice Moseley's Journey to Success: A Systematic Review Acquired by Universities
Monterey County Free Public Library in California, Acquire Dr. Eunice Moseley's Textbook 'Journey to Success" A Systematic Review'
Dr, Moseley wrote "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" to inspire the readers to not stop while on their life journey but to overcome obstacles and adversities with creative problem-solving techniques. These techniques are supported by scientific data and Dr. Eunice provides examples, in her own life experiences, so the readers can relate and assimilate into their own lives. Published by Dorrance Publishing, America's oldest publisher of independent authors, in late 2023 the "Journey To Success: A Systematic Review" in less than a year is rapidly being acquired by not only university libraries but public libraries across the America (Los Angeles County Public Library Systems, the Baltimore City Free Public Library System and the Los Angeles Public Library).
The publisher of The Pulse of Entertainment digital magazine (2008), Dr. Eunice Moseley, has been a journalist since 1986 after being hired by The Baltimore Times newspaper. By the early 90s Dr. Moseley served as Entertainment Editor at the newspaper, and in early 2000 she launched The Pulse of Entertainment weekly column (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com). The column is now syndicated and has an estimated one million readers a week. Its digital magazine receives on average 160,000 visitors a month. The "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" textbook is Dr. Moseley's third published book. She has two unpublished research manuscripts "Leadership Behavior: Considering Ethics in Decision-Making"
The universities that have recently acquired the "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" textbook include Aminu Saleh College of Education in Azare, Nigeria. The state-run college, established in 1977, is affiliated with the University of Maiduguri. In 1984 it merge with Advanced Teachers' Colleges at Gombe and Mauchi. The Aminu Saleh College of Education recently acquired the "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" textbook for its e-Learning programs. The Provost at Aminu Saleh College of Education is Professor Sadiya Asabe Mohammed. In America, the St. Norbert College's Schneider School of Business and Economics in Wisconsin acquired the textbook for its Mulva Library. Launched in 2009, the Miriam B. & James J. Mulva Library is open to not only its students but the community as well. St. Norbert College is a Catholic institution that offers over 40 different fields of study for its over 2,000 students.
Aside from the Los Angeles County and City Public Library systems, and the Baltimore City Free Public Library system, the "Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" textbook was recently acquired by Monterey, California for its Monterey County Free Library system. The Monterey library system consist of 17 branches and two book mobiles with 125,000 borrowers and over 335,000 items in its catalog. Established in 1912, it has a mission to inspire new ideas and provide information to the community of Monterey. Monterey, California is known worldwide for its world-class golf courses. The Monterey Public Libraries offer literature (audios and videos) in not only English, but Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean. The Monterey Public Library system is headed by Skye Patrick (Los Angeles County Systems) and Brian Edwards (Senior Librarian).
www.JourneytoSuccessASystematicReview.com.
