Ashley Rapp Photography Opens New Studio in Chesterfield's The Shops at Old York Village
Specializing in timeless portraits, Ashley Rapp Photography offers a luxury, personalized experience for families, couples and newborns.
"I'm thrilled to open my studio in The Shops at Old York Village because it's a place that feels like home," says Ashley Rapp, founder and photographer at Ashley Rapp Photography LLC. 'The community here is so family-oriented and supportive of small businesses, which makes it the perfect place for me to serve my clients. Whether it's a mother getting her hair and makeup done at The Beauty Loft Salon before a session or a family stopping by Chesterfield Bagel & Grill after a photo shoot, it's the sense of connection that makes our community special."
Ashley Rapp specializes in capturing the natural beauty of everyday life through candid, heartfelt photography. The studio offers a range of services for couples, families, and newborns, with an emphasis on creating relaxed, personal moments. Rapp's unique style emphasizes capturing raw emotions and genuine connections, avoiding staged and posed shots. "My goal is to make the clients feel at ease and to let their true personalities shine," she explains.
In addition to her photography expertise, Ashley offers clients a truly elevated experience. The new studio features a "Client Closet," providing families with an array of clothing choices for their sessions, and also offers hair and makeup services from the new women-owned salon next door. These services are designed to ensure that clients feel like their best self, whether they're expecting a baby, celebrating an engagement or creating lasting memories with family.
As a Chesterfield resident, Rapp is deeply invested in her community. "I chose to open my business here because it's a family-oriented area where local businesses complement one another," she says. "From the walkable nature of the neighborhood to the small but vibrant community we're building, The Shops at Old York Village offers the perfect backdrop for my growing business."
Rapp was originally drawn to The Shops at Old York Village because of the positive feedback she heard from other business owners. "The Renaissance Properties team has been incredibly supportive throughout the process of opening my studio", she says. "Their dedication to fostering small businesses has been invaluable."
Renaissance Properties
In its 30+ year history, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted, full-service real estate development firm, builder, broker and real estate asset manager. With over 1,200 new homes and well over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit including more than 500,000 under active management, Renaissance Properties has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate development and brokerage community. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
