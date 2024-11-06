Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Fundaes Arcade Thrives at The Shops at Old York Village Thanks to the Support of Local Families, Ren
Discover the Perfect Venue for Birthday Parties and Fun-Filled Celebrations
Situated in The Shops at Old York Village, Fundaes was strategically chosen for its strong community ties. "We were drawn to this location because it's surrounded by a vibrant neighborhood filled with families," says Eric Cirangle, Marketing Director on behalf of Fundaes. "The Village's charming, historic atmosphere and commitment to a joyful residential lifestyle resonate perfectly with our business values."
Fundaes Arcade has found success not only due to its engaging offerings but also because of its strong connections within the community. "Being located in the heart of a friendly neighborhood has allowed us to develop deep relationships with our customers," Cirangle explains. "Many families come from nearby RPM Dance Company or STEM Academy, and they often stop by after enjoying a meal at Chesterfield Bagel & Grill or Gervasio's Italian Family Restaurant. This has been key to our growth."
The arcade's spacious party area offers customizable packages, making it an ideal venue for birthday celebrations and other special events. Families can create memorable experiences while enjoying the best of both gaming and ice cream.
Fundaes is grateful for the strong support provided by Renaissance Properties. "The Renaissance team has been an incredible partner, providing consistent support and collaboration. They truly care about our success and the success of The Shops at Old York Village and respond to our feedback promptly," Cirangle shares. "Their support has given us confidence and fostered an environment where our business can thrive."
As Fundaes Arcade continues to build its presence in Chesterfield, it invites families to come and experience the joy of gaming and ice cream in a community-focused atmosphere.
Only a handful of suites remain in this unique and exciting center. For information on how to place your business at The Shops at Old York Village, contact Patrick Dintrone of Fennelly Associates at 609-532-8904.
Renaissance Properties
In its 30+ year history, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted, full-service real estate development firm, builder, broker and real estate asset manager. With over 1,200 new homes and well over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit including more than 500,000 under active management, Renaissance Properties has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate development and brokerage community. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse